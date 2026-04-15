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Forest Group introduces the EasyTouch® wall switch for intuitive curtain control

Image © Forest Group (Nederland) B.V.
Forest Group presents the EasyTouch® wall switch, a simple and intuitive control solution for motorised window coverings, designed with hospitality environments in mind.

Forest Group presents the new wireless EasyTouch® wall switch, offering a simple and intuitive way to control motorised curtain tracks, roller blinds and roman blinds. The wall switch provides a clean and easy-to-use control solution for spaces such as hotel rooms, apartments and offices.

Its wireless design allows for flexible placement without the need for additional wiring, making it suitable for any room.

For hospitality environments, a hotel lock function can be activated to prevent guests from adjusting settings, while maintaining straightforward control of the curtains.

The EasyTouch® wall switch can be used alongside the EasyTouch® remote control and the Forest Connect App, offering multiple control options within one system. Available in white and black, it integrates effortlessly into a wide range different interior concepts.

Image © Forest Group (Nederland) B.V.

The EasyTouch® wall switch is part of Forest Group’s wider range of control solutions for motorised window coverings. Discover all control options on the Forest Group website. 

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Forest Group is a leading company in the field of curtain track systems and window coverings.

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