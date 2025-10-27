First Austrian signing for Kimpton

IHG Hotels & Resorts has recently announced the signing of Kimpton Salzburg, in partnership with tristar Austria GmbH. Scheduled to open in mid-2028, this newest hotel marks the luxury lifestyle brand’s entry into the Austrian market and will further enhance IHG’s expanding portfolio of 12 open Kimpton hotels in Europe and a further 6 in development.

A new landmark on the Salzach River

Kimpton Salzburg will be part of a major redevelopment project led by Midstad, bringing together a 119-room boutique hotel with an array of premium retail and lifestyle destinations. Located in the heart of this dynamic new district, the hotel will welcome both travelers and locals to experience Kimpton’s refined design and warm, playful hospitality.

Set along the historic banks of the Salzach River, the hotel offers convenient access to key transport links and Salzburg’s cultural core—placing guests just moments away from world-famous landmarks, lively festivals, and celebrated attractions.

Designed with a modern, creative flair, Kimpton Salzburg will feature:

A mix of stylish guestrooms, including 11 suites with uninterrupted views of the river and castle

A spacious fitness center and wellness area with a sauna and relaxation rooms

Flexible meeting and event spaces suited for both grand occasions and intimate gatherings

This thoughtfully designed hotel will offer a distinctive new way to experience the charm and culture of Salzburg.

A shared vision for DACH growth

Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said about the signing, “As Austria’s second-largest hospitality market after Vienna, Salzburg offers a compelling opportunity for the Kimpton brand to establish a presence. Together with our trusted partner tristar Hotels, IHG now has over 5,000 rooms open and in development across the DACH region—a significant milestone that reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.”

Christina Locher, Managing Director, tristar Austria, commented, “We are delighted to grow our portfolio with IHG Hotels & Resorts through the signing of this exceptional Kimpton property, marking the brand’s exciting debut in Austria. The milestone also represents tristar’s first luxury hotel collaboration with IHG Hotels and Resorts.”

Redefining boutique hospitality

Kimpton pioneered the concept of distinctive, design-led boutique hotels in the United States. Founded in 1981 by visionary hotelier Bill Kimpton, the brand was inspired by his travels through Europe, where he imagined hotels that offered more than a place to stay but rather spaces that foster connection, curiosity, and a true sense of belonging.

Staying true to that vision, Kimpton hotels combine thoughtful design with genuine warmth and community spirit. Guests can enjoy signature touches such as the Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service, evening social hour, and the beloved “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” amenity program.

Kimpton Salzburg joins IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growing DACH portfolio, which includes over 210 open hotels and 63 in development. In Austria, IHG currently operates 14 properties across brands including InterContinental, Hotel Indigo, voco, Ruby Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Garner, with five more on the way.