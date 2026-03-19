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Familux Hotel Fehmarn | Germany

Discover the upcoming South Beach hotel in Germany, set to combine modern design with the charm of the existing property
hotel pipeline Germany

This development is among the many projects we track across the DACH region in our hotel project database, featuring essential information on timelines, stakeholders and specifications, from early planning through construction.

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