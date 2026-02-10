Ennismore Sets 2026 Growth Targets

Ennismore, the lifestyle division of the Accor hotel group, is preparing for a busy 2026, as it opens ever more hotels and restaurants around the globe, doubling its presence in just four years.

With more than 35 hotels to open, and over 20 food and beverage venues to add, the group will pass the milestone of 200 hotels in operation. Its brands are appearing in ever more countries, spanning the globe with experiential accommodation that continues to break the mould, overturning traditional hotel rules.

Growth Across All Continents

“2026 marks a defining moment for Ennismore as we continue to scale our platform globally while staying true to the individuality and creativity that define our brands,” commented Gaurav Bhushan, co-CEO of Ennismore. “As we enter new markets, including South Africa, Greece, India, and Vietnam, and take our F&B brands under Paris Society into the US for the first time, we remain committed to delivering diverse, culturally resonant experiences for guests around the world.”

In Mexico City, there will be two launches in the middle of the year. Hyde Mexico City Reforma will have 106 rooms, along with a Japanese themed restaurant. And Mama Shelter Mexico City will be opening in the city’s Roma Norte district, with the property including a rooftop bar, gym and courtyard with performance stage.

In Cancun, the Rixos brand continues its international growth. Later in 2026, it will launch a 345 room resort looking out over the Caribbean, with the property promising a full suite of entertainment, activities and experiences, designed to suit families and welcoming to kids.

In the USA, spring 2026 will see Delano Miami Beach open. The 171 room property will include several poolside bungalows, plus luxury penthouses. With four restaurants delivered by Paris Society, it will surely soon become a place to be seen.

In Asia Pacific, the Hyde brand will be gathering pace, with openings in Bali and Perth. The Australian property will be in a city location, on Perth’s Pier Street, and will feature a modern Greek restaurant. In Indonesia, Hyde Bali Seminyak will be a distinct contrast, promising a beachside retreat with just 59 suites.

Mama Shelter grows in Africa and Italy

For the playful Mama Shelter brand, there will be two more openings, in Europe and Africa. The European project will feature 150 rooms opening at Mama Shelter Lake Como, the iconic Italian destination. And in Cape Town, South Africa, a combined hotel and residences project will launch in mid 2026. The 127 room hotel will share services with residents enjoying one of 62 residences – and these include a rooftop pool deck, co-working and retail spaces.

In London, the Delano brand will make its British debut. A 67 room hotel, close to Hyde Park, it will include amenities including a bar designed to evoke memories of the Rose Bar in Miami.