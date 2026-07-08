Ennismore Adds Mondrian Cancun

Ennismore is planning a summer 2026 launch for Mondrian Cancun, an expansive new project in Mexico that will include the brand’s first all-inclusive resort.

The 400 room hotel overlooks the sheltered Nichupté Lagoon, occupying one of the last large sites within Cancun’s Hotel Zone, and will truly provide everything a guest could want for an immersive leisure stay. Alongside it, Ennismore is delivering another first, the brand’s first branded residential project in Mexico.

A Wealth of Experiences to Enjoy

Set in an expansive landscape, the hotel will feature an extensive programme of curated entertainment and activities. It has no less than 10 eateries, and six bars, including Allegra, which features Cancun’s longest rooftop infinity pool. The resort’s Bungalow Beach Club will provide guests with access to an exclusive private beach. For those seeking an even more exclusive stay, there are Mondrian+ suites, on the upper floors, featuring dramatic terrace views, and butler service.

There will be 328 branded residences, with one to three bedrooms each. The properties are being developed by Murano Global Investments, in partnership with Ennismore, combining avant garde design with premium residential living. Properties are to be delivered fully fitted, a turnkey solution with a rental programme that owners can join, should they wish.

“The arrival of Mondrian represents a defining milestone in the evolution of this project and reinforces our commitment to creating long-term value,” said Marcos Sacal, CEO of Murano Global Investments.

The Cancun region continues to draw investment, and is a leisure destination for US travellers where many of the big international brands seek to have representation. The Mondrian Cancun will be joined over the coming months by a string of other new openings.

Before 2026 is out, Hyatt will have opened two new resorts. It is lining up the 500 room Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort, on the eastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula. And that will be joined by Park Hyatt Cancun, a beachside resort with 150 rooms, opening in the fourth quarter of the year.

Openings for later in 2026 include the launch of another Accor group brand, Rixos, in Cancun. The 345 room luxury project will be a fully serviced resort, promising guests a truly immersive stay. And Club Med is nearing completion of a rolling refurbishment programme at Club Med Cancun, a 436 room resort that will receive upgrades such as a new infinity pool.

Refurbishments Ensure Resorts Stay Relevant

Existing assets need to keep pace with the changing competition. Melia has just relaunched its 800 room Paradisus Cancun, following an extensive refurbishment of the five star resort. While Spanish peer H10 Hotels has just opened Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres, another substantial project with 599 guest rooms.

Riu Hotels & Resorts has two local resorts, which are both undergoing refurbishment. Its Riu Palace Mexico Playa del Carmen will relaunch as an adult-only destination, while Riu Palace Peninsula is also enjoying an update. The Sens Cancun is also undergoing an update, and will relaunch as part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection.