Dallas tops hotel pipeline in 2025

The U.S. hotel construction scene is buzzing in 2025, and Dallas is leading the charge. According to the Q2 2025 U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report by Lodging Econometrics, Dallas tops all cities with more hotel projects both underway and planned than anywhere else, setting a record-breaking pace that’s hard to beat.

From booming renovations to a strong pipeline of fresh openings, the hotel industry is clearly showing no signs of slowing down—so maybe it’s time to stock up on sample kits and get those sales pitches polished.

Dallas tops hotel construction charts

As of Q2 2025, Dallas proudly claims 199 hotel projects in the pipeline, representing nearly 24,500 rooms. This massive pipeline cements Dallas as the front-runner in U.S. hotel construction, outpacing Atlanta (165 projects, 19,027 rooms), Nashville (128 projects, 17,025 rooms), Austin (125 projects, 14,598 rooms), and Phoenix (123 projects, 16,228 rooms). However, Austin deserves a special nod for its impressive 10% year-over-year growth in projects—a true testament to its “keep Austin growing” spirit.

Looking at active construction, Phoenix leads with 35 projects underway totaling over 5,000 rooms, while New York City and Dallas closely follow. But Dallas isn’t just about projects under construction; it also leads in upcoming projects scheduled to start within the next year, with 78 projects and more than 8,600 rooms in the pipeline.

What’s next?

Renovations and conversions are bustling too, with nearly 2,000 active projects upgrading over 259,000 rooms nationwide. Markets like Washington D.C., Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte, and New York are leading these transformations, blending historic charm with fresh, modern touches to keep guests coming back.

The first half of 2025 saw 329 new hotels and over 39,600 rooms open across the country, with Atlanta and Dallas accounting for the newest rooms. Forecasts predict a total of 735 new hotels and just under 85,000 rooms will open by year’s end.

And the good news keeps coming: Dallas is set to lead new hotel openings through 2027, with 35 new properties and nearly 3,700 rooms expected. At this pace, suppliers might want to start shipping to Dallas on autopilot — the demand isn’t slowing down anytime soon.