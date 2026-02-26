Croatia Set for String of Luxury Hotel Launches

Croatia’s hotel market is hotting up, with a string of luxury launches through 2026, as investors eye further opportunities in the country.

Major international brands are making their way into the country, signing hotels as they seek further growth around the eastern Mediterranean. In Croatia, a number of established local hotel groups are also seizing the opportunity to invest in new resorts, as travellers look beyond Greece and Turkey as they seek new holiday experiences.

Investors Spot Opportunities

Indicative of growing investor interest in the sector, Croatian investment group Prosperus Growth Sedam has launched a takeover bid for a locally listed hotel business. The move aims to take control of a company that already operates the Medora Auri Beach Resort, plus an additional seasonal resort and glamping business in the same region of the country.

Prosperus already acquired a majority stake in Medora Hoteli i Ljetovalista. In late 2025, it picked up shareholdings offered for sale by insurers Euroherc Osiguranje, Adriatic Osiguranje and Agram Life Osiguranje, and investment firm Agram Invest.

Singaporean investor HPL Group is making a major investment, estimated at more than EUR100 million, in creating a new Four Seasons. It is backing the redevelopment of the former Kupari Resort, with an extensive project likely to see an opening in 2030.

In the coastal destination of Porec, holiday company Valamar will launch a trio of co-located properties in the first half of 2026. The co-located Pical Suites, Pical Family Hotel, and Pical Hotel will each meet the needs of different segments of the market.

The big international hotel brands are also making their way into the market. Marriott, for example, will open two properties. In Icici, a new Marriott hotel is to open shortly, offering 180 rooms of accommodation.

Grand Metropolitan Hotels has signed a management agreement to open a trailblazing boutique wellness resort, being developed in the country’s wilderness region in Janja Gora. Venari Lodges, near the Plitvice Lakes region, will open in 2027, with 60 lodges set in a dramatic landscape, with an emphasis on sustainability. The resort will list under Grand Met’s Brionj Luxury Hotel Collection.

Also coming is a hotel under Accor’s Movenpick brand. The 156 room new build is being delivered overlooking the coast in Split, bringing together a combination of resort and urban hotel.

Three Brands Head to Rijeka

In Rijeka, two projects being undertaken by the local Jadran group will see international brands arriving. Accor is also introducing its Handwritten Collection brand to Croatia, partnering with Jadran to reinvent the historic Hotel Continental in Rijeka. And on the seafront, the established Hotel Jadran is undergoing a EUR5.5 million transformation, before joining Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio.

And, completing a trio of international brand conversions in Rijeka is a makeover for the Grand Hotel Bonavia. The 150 room property will be renovated before a relaunch in late 2026 under the design-led AC Hotels by Marriott brand.