Cozzet Ayodhya Adds 70 Rooms

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts has signed its second property in Ayodhya, strengthening its presence in the pilgrim city under the Cozzet brand. The upcoming Cozzet Ayodhya will be a 70-room value hotel designed for both leisure and corporate travelers.

Positioned as a smart and sensibly designed offering, the hotel will feature well-appointed rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, and modern guest amenities. Facilities will include a fully equipped gym, conference rooms, and technology solutions tailored for business needs.

A key highlight is the 8,000-square-foot banquet facility with an adjoining lawn, planned to host weddings, social events, and large gatherings in the city.

Strategic Location and Growing Demand

Cozzet Ayodhya will be located on the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Highway, approximately 5 kilometers from Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and 1.5 kilometers from the Ram Mandir. Select rooms will offer views of the temple precinct, adding to the property’s appeal.

Ayodhya’s hospitality market is expanding, supported by infrastructure upgrades, improved road connectivity, and increased visitor inflows following the opening of the new airport. The city’s development as a spiritual and cultural hub has led to rising demand for branded accommodation in the economy and mid-scale segments.

Cygnett was the first branded hotel operator to enter Ayodhya and continues to expand in the market with this latest signing.

Focus on Pilgrimage and Tier-2 Markets

Commenting on the development, Sarbendra Sarkar, Founder and Managing Director, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, said Ayodhya represents a destination where organized economy hospitality has a clear long-term role. “With Cozzet Ayodhya, our focus is on offering dependable quality, efficient design, and strong value to guests visiting the city for faith, family events, and short leisure stays. This signing aligns with our strategy of expanding in high-growth pilgrimage and tier-2 markets where demand visibility is strong,” he said.

Cozzet is positioned as an affordability-led brand combining comfort, functionality, and personalized service. The addition of Cozzet Ayodhya supports Cygnett Hotels & Resorts’ asset-light expansion strategy and its continued growth across emerging destinations.