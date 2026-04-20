London to Welcome New Colbert Collection Hotel

Minor Hotels has announced the upcoming debut of its Colbert Collection brand in the UK with the opening of The WestDill Mayfair Hotel London. Scheduled to launch in Q4 this year, the project marks a strategic step for the group as it strengthens its presence in central London.

The Colbert Collection, a new premium soft brand from Minor Hotels, is designed as a curated portfolio of independent hotels. Each property will center on culinary excellence and social connection, drawing inspiration from the atmosphere of Parisian boulevard cafés. The brand aims to create spaces where guests can engage with local culture through food, design, and shared experiences.

A Landmark Reimagined in Mayfair

Located on Piccadilly in central London, the five-star hotel will feature 50 guest rooms and suites spread across six floors, along with a restaurant and bar. The building occupies a prominent corner of Piccadilly and Albemarle Street and was formerly a NatWest bank and office space. Its transformation into a hotel reflects the ongoing evolution of historic buildings across the West End.

Originally designed in the early 1920s by Sir William Curtis Green, the Grade II listed structure is known for its classical architectural style. The redevelopment will preserve key heritage elements while introducing contemporary design features suited to modern hospitality. This balance of old and new is part of a wider renaissance in the area, where legacy buildings are being adapted for new uses.

Prime Location and Strategic Growth

The hotel’s central location offers convenient access to many of London’s most well-known destinations, including Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace, and Piccadilly Circus. Guests will also be within easy reach of Mayfair, Knightsbridge, and the West End theatre district, along with a wide range of dining and nightlife options. Transport connections are strong, with Green Park station just a short walk away and direct links to Heathrow Airport.

The property is owned by Royal Group of Companies Singapore, marking its first hotel investment in Europe. With more than 70 years of experience across hospitality and real estate, the group brings a long-term perspective to the project. Its portfolio spans Asia and the Pacific, including hotels, retail, office, and residential developments.

Minor Hotels leadership highlighted the project as an opportunity to expand in a highly desirable location while partnering with a developer focused on quality and heritage. Royal Group of Companies emphasized a careful approach to preserving the building’s architectural character while adapting it for contemporary use. Together, the partners aim to deliver a refined, design-led hotel experience that contributes to the ongoing revitalization of Mayfair and the wider West End.