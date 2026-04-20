Salt Lake City Gets Luxury Kimpton Hotel

Stonebridge has been selected to manage a new Kimpton hotel currently under development in downtown Salt Lake City. The luxury lifestyle property is being developed by The Domain Companies and is slated to open in early 2028. The project brings together experienced partners with a shared focus on design, performance, and long-term value.

A Lifestyle Hotel Designed for Experience

Upon completion, the 216-room hotel will offer elevated amenities and social spaces aimed at both travelers and locals. Guests can expect two distinct food and beverage concepts, blending upscale and casual dining, alongside a rooftop bar designed to capture city views and create a vibrant gathering spot.

The 10-story mid-rise hotel will also include a wide range of functional and leisure features. These are designed to support everything from business travel to social events, making the hotel a versatile addition to the downtown landscape.

Key highlights include:

A fitness center for wellness-focused guests

7,000 square feet of flexible meeting space

A ballroom, boardroom, and pre-function areas

Indoor and outdoor terraces for year-round use

Valet parking for convenience

Strategic Collaboration from the Start

Stonebridge leadership emphasized the value of being involved early in the development process. Rob Smith, CEO of Stonebridge, noted that the project aligns with the company’s focus on high-quality, differentiated assets. He added that the hotel’s design, brand strength, and location position it to outperform competitors, with a strong emphasis on pricing strategy and demand segmentation.

Kevin Dingle, Chief Development Officer at Stonebridge, highlighted the benefits of early collaboration with the Domain team. This approach allows both groups to align on operations, design, and commercial positioning from the outset, setting a clear foundation for long-term success.

Prime Location with Growing Appeal

The hotel will be located within a 10-minute walk of key downtown destinations, including the convention center, Delta Center, and Pioneer Park. It will also be close to City Creek, with Salt Lake City International Airport just a 15-minute drive away.

The surrounding area continues to evolve, with Smith Entertainment Group developing a new district anchored by a renovated Delta Center. The venue is home to the Utah Jazz and the NHL’s Utah Mammoth, further boosting the area’s appeal.

Matt Schwartz, Co-CEO of The Domain Companies, said the partnership with Stonebridge brings valuable expertise in operating lifestyle hotels with strong food and beverage programs. He added that the project aims to deliver a world-class hospitality experience and set a new benchmark for downtown Salt Lake City.