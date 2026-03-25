Cosmopolitan living on the Mediterranean coast with Geberit AquaClean Sela

The Rizzo family hails from Argentina but has travelled the world, finally purchasing a solid residential building in the southern French city of Narbonne. This building is now the Hotel Mosaïque, which has a restaurant celebrating both Argentine and southern French cuisine and culture.

Francisco Rizzo, the manager of the business, is convinced that only high-quality, local materials are good enough for the guests. Real wood was used for the parquet flooring and real marble was used for the bathroom surfaces, as well as Geberit AquaClean Sela shower toilets. “While travelling, we realised that shower toilets should be the norm,” he says. Guests now appreciate the extra bathroom comfort. “They can see that we have applied the same quality standards to the bathroom as to the rest of the hotel.”

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