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Cosmopolitan living on the Mediterranean coast with Geberit AquaClean Sela

Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
Image © Hotel Le Mosaique
The Hôtel Le Mosaïque is a former residential building on the Occitan Mediterranean coast. The family who runs it is committed to providing the highest quality and thinking outside the box. Geberit shower toilets have helped them to achieve this.

The Rizzo family hails from Argentina but has travelled the world, finally purchasing a solid residential building in the southern French city of Narbonne. This building is now the Hotel Mosaïque, which has a restaurant celebrating both Argentine and southern French cuisine and culture.

Francisco Rizzo, the manager of the business, is convinced that only high-quality, local materials are good enough for the guests. Real wood was used for the parquet flooring and real marble was used for the bathroom surfaces, as well as Geberit AquaClean Sela shower toilets. “While travelling, we realised that shower toilets should be the norm,” he says. Guests now appreciate the extra bathroom comfort. “They can see that we have applied the same quality standards to the bathroom as to the rest of the hotel.”

Learn more about AquaClean Sela

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The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products.

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