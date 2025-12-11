Colours, Materials & Finishes – GROHE maps the palettes shaping bathrooms in 2026

Colours, materials and finishes are emerging as essential tools to shape every bathroom experience. From immersive textures to nature-inspired palettes and practical finishes, bathrooms are embracing trends that balance individuality, serenity and adaptability. Patrick Speck, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, EMENA reveals what’s next for bathrooms in 2026.

Activate the senses



In 2026, bathrooms continue to transcend mere functionality, evolving into immersive environments that engage multiple senses. Experiential design is crucial because these spaces have become personal sanctuaries where comfort, wellbeing and daily rituals intersect. Textures and materials invite touch and interaction, while products increasingly integrate gentle haptic feedback to guide and enhance user interactions, adding an intuitive, sensory layer. Textured contrasts, such as corrugated versus polished finishes, create a dynamic interplay, and the color palette balances cool metallic tones with vibrant accent hues, adding depth and visual intrigue while emphasizing both sophistication and sensory richness.

GROHE products to watch out for

GROHE Satin Finishes – The smooth, soft surface ensures a delightful tactile sensation every time the products are used.

GROHE Allure – Thanks to distinct haptic feedback, the precision control of the three-hole basin mixer offers a unique tactile experience and improves interaction.

GROHE Atrio Private Collection – The wide range of levers including knurled handles, Caesarstone Quartz inserts and colors allows a finely harmonized personalization of bathroom interiors.

Nature’s Nuances



While the first trend celebrates a sensorial aesthetic, Nature’s Nuances draws inspiration from the outdoors to create bathrooms that foster mindfulness and intentional living. Every element is carefully considered, from soft forms and natural colours to organic textures, offering tactile warmth and understated elegance. The color palette layers earthy neutrals with milky blues, terracotta tones and deep bronzes, evoking a grounded, restorative atmosphere. Subtle textures and refined materials invite gentle interaction that support calm, seamless routines. This trend transforms bathrooms into restorative retreats, where simplicity, natural beauty and thoughtful detail foster a sense of serenity and intentionality.

GROHE products to watch out for

GROHE Plus – Based on GROHE’s signature lozenge-shaped geometry, GROHE Plus brings a harmonious balance between the precision of pure geometric lines and the inviting approachability of rounded details.

GROHE Essence Ceramics – The combination of ultra-slim edges and soft, organic contours embodies the purity of minimalist design and refined elegance.

GROHE Rainshower Aqua Pure – The encompassing head shower mimics the feeling of warm summer rain, while the integrated filter purifies the water of the hand shower by removing chlorine and odor, allowing for a pure, wellbeing-enhancing rinse.

The Comeback of Metallics



While the previous trends explore sensorial engagement and natural serenity, the renewed interest in metallic finishes like polished Chrome, Warm Sunset, Cool Sunrise or Supersteel reintroduces reflective surfaces that balance practicality with expressive design. In a world chasing novelty, these timeless materials stand out by staying the same – quiet icons of enduring style. Especially as these finishes provide durability and ease of maintenance, creating a versatile foundation for high-traffic or shared spaces. The trend is energized by pops of color or artisanal details that allow for individuality and playful creativity without compromising functionality. This approach supports adaptive, flexible spaces where fixtures can accommodate different routines and users while maintaining style and coherence.

GROHE products to watch out for

GROHE Cubeo – With its soft square edges, GROHE Cubeo impresses with an adaptable design that seamlessly complements a variety of bathroom styles.

GROHE Essence Crafted Lever – With its tactile detailing the GROHE Essence Crafted Lever elevates functional hardware into a crafted statement of individuality and timeless elegance.

GROHE Grohtherm Aqua Tiles – Sleek, reflective and modular, the GROHE Grohtherm Aqua Tiles brings adaptive design to life, enabling personalized shower setups that respond effortlessly to individual needs and changing spaces.

+++ Additional information and press material can be found here. +++

Follow GROHE on the social media channels Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.