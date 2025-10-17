Code Concepts expands into boutique hotels

Edinburgh-based hospitality operator Code Concepts has announced the development of a new boutique hotel, The Bindery, located in the heart of the city’s New Town.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin next week, with an opening date planned for 2027. The hotel will occupy the former Stewart House Book Bindery on Thistle Street Lane, delivering 84 private rooms across approximately 24,000 square feet.

Historic site, contemporary design

The Bindery is described as a design-led boutique hotel offering “premium accommodation alongside a dynamic ground-floor experience.” The interior design is being led by award-winning London-based studio a-nrd, who will incorporate the building’s bookbinding heritage into the overall concept.

Room types will include a mix of double, twin, and family options. According to Code Concepts, the new hotel will provide more than just lodging, with plans for flexible social and event spaces, food and beverage options, and partnerships with local businesses.

“With The Bindery, we are responding to the growing demand for unique, design-led hospitality in Edinburgh,” said Andrew Landsburgh, CEO of Code Concepts. “We are creating more than just rooms, with a focus on an exciting F&B offer, flexible spaces, events, and partnerships with local businesses will differentiate us in a highly competitive market.”

Expanding into the boutique market

The project represents a shift in strategy for Code Concepts, which has previously focused on capsule hostel accommodation. With The Bindery, the company moves into the boutique hotel segment, aiming to tap into a more premium market while maintaining a focus on experience-driven stays.

The location within Edinburgh’s golden rectangle places The Bindery in one of the city’s most central and desirable neighborhoods, close to both commercial and cultural landmarks.

Construction will begin imminently, with more updates expected as the project progresses.