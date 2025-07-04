Search

Choice Hotels sets date for Q2 2025 earnings call

Choice Hotels logo © Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels will release its Q2 2025 earnings on August 6, followed by a live webcast with company leadership

Choice Hotels International has announced plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The earnings report will be published at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT, followed by a live conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Call details and access information

The call will feature remarks from Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Oaksmith, Chief Financial Officer. During the session, the executives will review the company’s performance for the quarter and discuss key financial metrics, operational highlights, and future outlook.

Investors and interested parties can join the call by dialing (800) 549-8228 for domestic access or (646) 564-2877 for international access. The conference ID is 01956. Alternatively, a live webcast will be accessible via the Events and Presentations tab on Choice Hotels’ Investor Relations website.

A recording of the call will be made available within 24 hours for replay and will remain archived on the same Investor Relations portal for future access.

About Choice Hotels

As of 2025, Choice Hotels International operates a global portfolio of more than 7,500 hotels across 46 countries and territories, offering nearly 650,000 rooms. With 22 hotel brands, ranging from full-service to economy, the company continues to serve the diverse needs of travelers while delivering value to franchisees and shareholders alike.

Highlights

