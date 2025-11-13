Champneys acquires Buxton Crescent spa hotel

Champneys, the UK-based health and wellness operator, has acquired the Buxton Crescent spa hotel in Derbyshire, marking the company’s seventh UK spa location. The acquisition was made in partnership with alternative investment fund manager Cheyne Capital and coincides with Champneys’ 100th anniversary.

Buxton Crescent, formerly owned by Ensana Hotels, is a five-star property with 81 bedrooms and a range of spa and fitness amenities. The site includes thermal and rooftop pools, restored Victorian baths, saunas, steam rooms, and modern fitness facilities. The deal also covers the Assembly Room conference center and the nearby 36-bedroom Old Hall Hotel.

Champneys confirmed that the existing Buxton Crescent team will remain in place. The company also plans to continue its collaboration with local suppliers and partners to maintain the hotel’s contribution to the local economy.

Commitment to heritage and growth

Alan Whiteley, CEO of Champneys, said the acquisition reflects the company’s vision of combining tradition with modern wellness. “Our 100th year is a celebration of wellness innovation, and Buxton Crescent perfectly aligns with our vision,” he said. “We are thrilled to combine our expertise with this historic spa, blending centuries-old heritage with modern luxury and care. We look forward to continuing the good work since Buxton Crescent reopened, protecting jobs, partnering locally and investing in Old Hall so both properties, and the town, continue to thrive.”

Theo Hajoglou, director at Cheyne Capital, said the partnership strengthens a successful relationship between the two organizations. “Buxton Crescent is a property of exceptional heritage and quality that has been enhanced by its recent major restoration, and it will no doubt be a valuable addition to Champneys’ world-class spa hotel portfolio,” he said.

A century of wellness

Founded in 1925, Champneys operates four spa resorts, two spa hotels, and two city spas across the UK. The company has a history of investing in wellness destinations and integrating historic properties into its portfolio. By adding Buxton Crescent, Champneys continues its approach of combining traditional spa experiences with modern health and fitness offerings, supporting its long-standing reputation in the UK wellness industry.