Brenners Park-Hotel reveals bold renovation

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, one of Germany’s most celebrated heritage hotels, will reopen in late 2025 following an extensive renovation. Situated at the edge of the Black Forest in Baden-Baden, the property has been a symbol of European grand hospitality since 1872 and is a founding member of the Oetker Collection.

Affectionately known as “Brenners,” the hotel has long drawn world leaders and cultural icons, from Konrad Adenauer and Nelson Mandela to Barack Obama and George Clooney. The relaunch aims to honor this legacy while introducing contemporary standards of design, comfort, and sustainability.

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa transformation © Andreas Stephany

Heritage preserved, luxury reimagined

The renovation, led by MM Design under Countess Bergit Douglas, preserves the Beaux-Arts architecture while reimagining the interiors across 79 rooms and suites. Each room features a unique design concept, with carefully selected fabrics and furnishings that echo the hotel’s original elegance.

Key features include:

Marble bathrooms crafted from single blocks of stone for seamless continuity

Dornbracht ReCrafted fittings in all rooms and public areas, merging luxury with sustainable design

Restored original architectural elements including doors, staircases, and window frames

Newly revealed 19th-century brickwork and timber from the Black Forest

Marble Bathroom © Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

The result is a refined balance of classic charm and modern elegance, where historical elements are elevated by updated palettes, patterns, and finishes.

A connection to nature and tradition

Located at the entrance to the Lichtentaler Allee, Brenners offers guests immediate access to Baden-Baden’s central park and the surrounding Black Forest. The setting allows for direct engagement with the region’s nature trails, lakes, and vineyards. Guests can also enjoy private excursions in the hotel’s collection of vintage vehicles, including a VW Samba and VW Beetle.

As the renovation nears its conclusion, all of us at THP eagerly await Brenners’ grand reopening and the opportunity to see how its storied past will harmonize with its reimagined future.