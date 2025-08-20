Bespoke bathroom design, reimagined: GROHE Atrio Private Collection

Creating luxurious bathrooms requires meticulous attention to detail. To uncover true design excellence, every element needs to be customizable to reflect the unique vision — down to the faucet. With this aspiration in mind, the GROHE Atrio Private Collection was crafted: a refined fusion of premium materials, sophisticated finishes, and an exquisite palette of handle designs, curated to elevate contemporary bathroom designs.

Individualization in every detail

As part of the premium sub-brand GROHE SPA, the Atrio Private Collection sets a new benchmark in bathroom personalization and craftsmanship. A wide selection of lever styles — including intricately knurled handles — enhances both visual and tactile experience. Customization is taken further with the option to incorporate Caesarstone quartz inserts: White Attica features a white base with dark and soft grey diagonal veins, whereas Vanilla Noir offers a rich ebony base accentuated by flowing creamy vanilla veining. The faucet is also available in a variety of designs and in nearly every finish from the GROHE Colors Collection. Together, these elements allow for seamless personalization that reflects unique style and character.

To create a cohesive and harmonious bathroom environment, the quartz accents can be echoed in surrounding wall and surface materials. The Atrio Private Collection is available throughout the bathroom — from basin to bath and shower mixers — enabling a fully unified design vision. From minimalist to classic, the collection complements a variety of design preferences while remaining true to Atrio’s iconic aesthetic, rooted in the purity of the circle.

Wellbeing Through Water — Salus Per Aquam

With the Atrio Private Collection, GROHE SPA embraces the transformative power of water at the heart of its philosophy. The bathroom becomes a place for personal moments and regeneration. Inspired by the Latin phrase Salus Per Aquam — “wellbeing through water” — this collection reimagines the bathroom as a sanctuary where modern luxury, bespoke design, and intentional self-care converge.