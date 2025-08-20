Bespoke bathroom design, reimagined: GROHE Atrio Private Collection

Creating luxurious bathrooms requires meticulous attention to detail. To uncover true design excellence, every element needs to be customizable to reflect the unique vision — down to the faucet. With this aspiration in mind, the GROHE Atrio Private Collection was crafted: a refined fusion of premium materials, sophisticated finishes, and an exquisite palette of handle designs, curated to elevate contemporary bathroom designs.
As part of the premium sub-brand GROHE SPA, the Atrio Private Collection sets a new benchmark in bathroom personalization and craftsmanship. A wide selection of lever styles — including intricately knurled handles — enhances both visual and tactile experience. Customization is taken further with the option to incorporate Caesarstone quartz inserts: White Attica features a white base with dark and soft grey diagonal veins, whereas Vanilla Noir offers a rich ebony base accentuated by flowing creamy vanilla veining. The faucet is also available in a variety of designs and in nearly every finish from the GROHE Colors Collection. Together, these elements allow for seamless personalization that reflects unique style and character.
To create a cohesive and harmonious bathroom environment, the quartz accents can be echoed in surrounding wall and surface materials. The Atrio Private Collection is available throughout the bathroom — from basin to bath and shower mixers — enabling a fully unified design vision. From minimalist to classic, the collection complements a variety of design preferences while remaining true to Atrio’s iconic aesthetic, rooted in the purity of the circle.
With the Atrio Private Collection, GROHE SPA embraces the transformative power of water at the heart of its philosophy. The bathroom becomes a place for personal moments and regeneration. Inspired by the Latin phrase Salus Per Aquam — “wellbeing through water” — this collection reimagines the bathroom as a sanctuary where modern luxury, bespoke design, and intentional self-care converge.
GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings.