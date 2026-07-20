Beckons to Build Ultra-Luxury Lodge Near Uluru by 2028

Beckons, a portfolio of luxury lodges, has announced plans for a new ultra-luxury lodge near the red sand dunes of Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa. The project is the first new build for the brand since its launch in March 2026. Beckons Uluru Kata Tjuta is projected to open in early 2028, following approval after ecological, heritage, and sacred site assessments and consultation with Traditional Custodians.

The retreat will offer nine suites set low in the dune landscape adjacent to Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park. Every guest suite, along with the restaurant, bar, and lounge, will have views of Uluṟu. The property will sit a short distance from Beckons’ existing Longitude 131° lodge, becoming the closest luxury accommodation to Uluṟu.

Design and Guest Experience

The lodge was designed by Australia-based JAWS Architects. The property’s materials, tones, and textures are drawn from the landscape of the Red Center. The design includes eight Desert Suites and one multi-room Desert Pavilion, each opening to private plunge pools and outdoor daybeds set with luxury swags for stargazing.

Each suite will feature a commissioned artwork interpreting Kungkarangkalpa, known as the Seven Sisters, a Aṉangu Creation story told in the stars above the Central and Western Deserts. Expert guides will lead guests through the surrounding landscape. The retreat is described as offering a highly personalized, guided experience of the outback.

Cultural Partnerships and Heritage Approval

Beckons has established ongoing partnerships with Ernabella Arts, Tjanpi Desert Weavers, Tjala Arts, and the APY Centre Collective for the project. These partnerships are intended to create opportunities for cultural exchange tied to the lodge. Traditional Custodians were engaged through the Yulara Aṉangu Corporation, which endorsed the survey process for the development.

Beckons Chief Executive Officer Michael Crawford said the location represented a natural next step for the company. “One of the world’s most powerful and spiritually significant landscapes, Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa is an extraordinary place to deepen our presence in Australia and grow our global footprint,” Mr Crawford said. He added, “At Beckons, the most memorable journeys create a genuine connection to place. Here, that means personally guided experiences that reveal the ancient stories of Country and sky, and the living heritage of this remarkable landscape.”

Portfolio Expansion

The new lodge adds to Beckons’ existing Australian portfolio, which includes Southern Ocean Lodge, Longitude 131°, Capella Lodge, Silky Oaks Lodge, and The Louise. The company also operates Huka Lodge in New Zealand, Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge in Canada, and Tierra Atacama and Tierra Patagonia in Chile. Beckons has stated it aims to expand beyond Australia to new destinations across other continents.

The company describes the project as a multi-million-dollar investment marking the next chapter in its global growth strategy. Further details, including the lodge name and opening date, will be announced as construction timelines are finalized.

Beckons is a portfolio of luxury lodges built around journeys of discovery for travelers seeking connection to place, culture, and the natural world. The brand describes its approach as regenerative, aiming to create positive, lasting impact for landscapes, wildlife, and the communities where its lodges are located.