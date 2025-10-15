Avani Mooloolaba opens April 2026

Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group with hotels, resorts and branded residences across 59 countries, has announced that Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel is on track to open in April 2026, marking the Sunshine Coast’s first internationally branded new-build hotel in almost 40 years. The 12-storey, 180-room property is being developed, owned, and operated by KPAT Hotels under a franchise agreement with Minor Hotels, and is set to raise the bar for premium beachfront stays in one of Australia’s fastest-growing regions.

Craig Hooley, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Australasia, said, “The Avani brand’s modern, connected, and design-led approach perfectly complements the Sunshine Coast’s laid-back yet sophisticated lifestyle. This project fills a long-standing gap in new hotel development for the region and positions Mooloolaba for its next phase of tourism growth.”

Location and design

Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel is located on a key corner of Brisbane Road and First Avenue, just 100 meters from Mooloolaba Beach, which is currently undergoing a major foreshore upgrade, including new parkland, improved access, and community spaces. Sunshine Coast Airport is a 15-minute drive away, and attractions like Australia Zoo are within 30 minutes.

Designed and built by KPAT Hotels, the property offers spacious rooms and one-bedroom suites ranging from 27 to 45 square meters, many of which have options for connecting rooms. Each room features modern coastal finishes, 24-hour in-room dining, and fast WiFi.

Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel Standard Room Rendering © Minor International

Elevated stays, inside and out

The new hotel property will feature three dining venues, including a rooftop restaurant and bar on the 12th floor with spanning views of the beach, Point Cartwright, and the Glass House Mountains. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop pool bar, a lively lobby bar, and a modern Australian restaurant highlighting local flavors.

Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel Lobby © Minor International

For events, the hotel offers four spaces on the third floor, with room for up to 250 guests and views over the Mooloolaba River. Each venue combines natural textures, smart design, and advanced tech to support both business and celebrations.

Wellness is built into the stay, with AvaniSpa offering private treatment rooms and a sauna, and AvaniFit providing a fully equipped gym and in-room wellness options designed to energize and restore.

The opening of Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel marks a step in Minor Hotels’ ongoing growth in the region and reflects the group’s broader commitment to expanding its global footprint. As Avani continues to grow its presence in key destinations, the brand remains focused on delivering well-designed stays that balance comfort, connection, and value for today’s traveler.