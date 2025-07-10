Anantara Siam’s iconic transformation begins

Anantara Siam Bangkok, the original Grand Dame of Thai luxury hospitality, is ready to embark on a transformative new chapter as the hotel undertakes a comprehensive USD $50 million enhancement journey. It’s going to be more than just a renovation of bricks and mortar—this evolution centers cultural storytelling, sensory rituals, and guest immersion.

Timeline and key changes

Anantara Siam Bangkok, originally opened in 1983 and designed by George Wimberley, is undergoing a significant transformation as it enters its fifth decade. Located in the Ratchadamri district, the hotel remains fully operational during the renovations, which are split into two main phases:

Phase 1: Through November 2025

Renovation of Montathip and Kannika Court guest rooms and suites, Garden Terrace Rooms, Kasara Lounge, pool and terrace, fitness center, and select ground-floor meeting rooms

Phase 2: May to September 2026

Focus on Garden Pool Villas, Parichart Court rooms, the Spice Market restaurant, Kids’ Club, grand lobby, ballroom, and remaining meeting and event spaces

Dining venues and upper-level function spaces will remain open throughout both phases. No surprise construction noise with your breakfast—well, mostly.

Features and amenities

The renovation will introduce several upgraded and new features, including the following:

Six new Garden Suites with private plunge pools and lush landscaping

A signature Jim Thompson Suite showcasing bespoke Thai artistry and design heritage

A transformed swimming pool area with greenery and elegant cabanas

A state-of-the-art wellness center featuring Technogym equipment, an infrared sauna, and a Pilates studio

Cultural immersion remains an important focus. Guests will experience daily Thai traditions, including morning alms-giving rituals, guided cultural storytelling, and Thai botanical cocktail hours at AQUA. Additional touches include seasonal floral installations, handcrafted turndown cards, in-room rituals, and warm Thai-style welcome and farewell ceremonies.

“This transformation marks a defining moment in Anantara Siam’s journey,” said Torsten Richter, General Manager of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. “For nearly five decades, this hotel has been a symbol of classic Thai luxury and cultural refinement. Iconic hotels must strike a balance—remaining relevant to the expectations of today’s traveler while protecting and preserving their heritage.”