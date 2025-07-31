Anantara Palm Dubai names new General Manager

Minor Hotels—a global leader in the hospitality industry with over 560 hotels, resorts, and branded residences across 57 countries—has recently announced the appointment of Michael Robinson as General Manager at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, effective 30 June 2025.

Extensive hospitality leadership

Michael Robinson is a seasoned hospitality professional with over 15 years of global experience spanning the United States, Middle East, and Asia. Known for his dynamic leadership style, he combines a guest-centric approach with strong operational insight, consistently enhancing performance while delivering memorable luxury experiences.

Joining Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Michael brings a wealth of expertise from his previous roles within the Minor Hotels portfolio. Most recently, he served as General Manager at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, where, for over two and a half years, he led strategic enhancements that significantly boosted guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. Prior to that, at FCC Angkor by Avani in Siem Reap, Cambodia, he successfully navigated the resort through its post-pandemic recovery, driving its relaunch and strengthening its market position with solid financial and reputational outcomes.

Earlier in his career, Michael held senior positions with Hyatt Hotels, including roles at Grand Hyatt Doha and Park Hyatt Dubai. These experiences have contributed to his well-rounded global perspective and operational depth.

Academically, Michael holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Hotel Management from the International College of Hotel Management in Adelaide, Australia, as well as a Diploma in International Hotel Management from the Swiss Hotel Association.

His leadership philosophy emphasizes collaboration, cultural fluency, and a deep commitment to excellence. He is well-regarded for empowering his teams through a shared vision and prioritizing authentic engagement with guests, colleagues, and ownership partners.

Renovation plans

Commenting on the appointment, David Todd, Vice President Operations Minor Hotels Middle East said, “We are delighted to welcome Michael to Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. His dedication to operational excellence and delivering unforgettable guest experiences will be a strong asset in his new role at the helm of this beloved Dubai destination. As the resort enters a new chapter, I am confident Michael will play a pivotal role in shaping its next era of success.”

Michael assumes leadership as the resort begins a major renovation, featuring multi-million-dollar upgrades to accommodations, a new adults-only area, and updated dining options. These enhancements aim to boost the resort’s status as a top luxury destination on Palm Jumeirah.