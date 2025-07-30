A new Scandic chapter for Florø

On December 1, 2025, downtown Florø’s landmark Comfort Hotel Victoria will be reborn as Scandic Victoria Florø, marking Scandic Hotels Group’s debut in Norway’s westernmost city. The hotel’s ownership remains in the hands of the Helle family, who will continue to manage operations under a long-term franchise agreement with Scandic. This partnership not only preserves the hotel’s historic local identity but integrates it into Scandic’s renowned Nordic hospitality network.

Strategic growth through franchising

Scandic Victoria Florø becomes the 19th franchise hotel in Scandic’s growing Scandinavian portfolio, and its first location in Florø. This move is a key part of Scandic’s ambitious 2030 growth strategy, which includes the addition of 40 to 50 new hotels and 10,000 rooms—roughly 70 percent of which are planned for the Nordic countries. Franchising, according to Scandic President and CEO Jens Mathiesen, “is a central part of our growth strategy for 2030, and we aim to create the best franchise program in the Nordic countries, built on strong local partnerships and a shared passion for the guest experience.”

Recently upgraded, the hotel offers:

97 comfortable rooms, seamlessly blending local heritage with contemporary design

Meeting facilities accommodating up to 150 attendees

An established reputation for warm hospitality and a high standard of guest service

Søren Nystrøm, Director of Franchise for Scandic Hotels Group, praised the cooperation. He stated, “We are excited to welcome such a renowned hotel to Scandic’s portfolio. The hotel has a high standard and a strong local management team that shares Scandic’s values and culture.”

Tradition and modernity

Victoria Hotel’s legacy in Florø stretches back over a century. As Ole Johan Helle of the Helle family puts it, “Through our collaboration with Scandic, we gain new inspiration to drive the hotel forward, while guests will continue to experience the same hospitality and atmosphere they know from before.”

With this addition, Scandic further cements its status as a leading hotel operator in the Nordics, now boasting a network of approximately 280 hotels across six countries. As Florø welcomes Scandic, visitors can expect an enhanced experience rooted in both tradition and new beginnings—no Viking helmet required.