A New Kind of Luxury Takes Shape in Northeast Brazil

Minor Hotels has signed its first property under the Minor Reserve Collection, marking the debut of the new luxury soft brand. Scheduled to open in 2028, Aventora Resort Baía Formosa, Minor Reserve Collection will be located in Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil, an area known for its growing eco-tourism appeal.

Launched last year, Minor Reserve Collection is designed for travelers looking for distinctive, high-end stays. Each property in the collection is selected for its individuality and sense of place, with experiences shaped by personal expression, local character, and thoughtful detail rather than a standardized luxury formula.

A New Landmark for Northeastern Brazil

Owned by Gremi International Group, the newbuild Aventora Resort Baía Formosa will feature 50 guest rooms and 28 branded residences, offering both short-stay accommodation and residential ownership opportunities.

Aventora Resort, Minor Reserve Collection – Villa Interior Rendering © Minor International

Guests and residents will have access to a range of dining venues, including all-day dining, specialty restaurants, a pool bar and grill, and a lobby lounge. Wellness and recreation are central to the resort concept, with a fitness center, exercise studio, and dedicated spa on site. Outdoor activities nearby include kite surfing, surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking through mangroves. Additional amenities such as a Kids’ Club and curated library are intended to create a balanced resort environment that combines leisure, culture, and relaxation.

Nature, Access, and Growing Demand

The resort’s location places guests close to some of the region’s best-known natural attractions, including the Genipabu dunes near Natal, Baía dos Golfinhos (Dolphin Bay) and Pipa Beach, noted for its Atlantic Forest landscape, cliffs, and marine life such as dolphins and sea turtles. Natal, the state capital, is known as the “City of the Sun” for its high number of sunny days and its mix of beaches, mangroves, and protected Atlantic Forest areas.

The property will be accessible within approximately 60 minutes from both Governador Aluízio Alves International Airport in Natal and João Pessoa International Airport in Paraíba.

Minor Hotels currently operates five properties in Brazil across its Tivoli, NH Collection, and NH brands and has additional projects in development, including the future launch of Anantara in the country. Globally, the group operates more than 640 hotels, resorts, and branded residences across 59 countries.