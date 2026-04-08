100+ Renovations: What’s Coming Across the US

Hotel renovations across the United States don’t always get the spotlight that new-build projects do, even though renovations are also creating a growing pipeline of opportunities for hotel suppliers and industry partners. While new-build projects often dominate attention, refurbishment activity is proving to be more accessible and faster to enter.

More Than 100 Projects in Progress

The THP database currently tracks over 115 hotel renovation projects across the US (as of March 2026), all scheduled to open before the end of 2027. These projects span early vision through to construction, offering multiple entry points for suppliers depending on timing and scope.

Early-stage visibility remains critical. Access to timelines and decision-makers allows suppliers to align with projects before key decisions are locked in.

Luxury Segment Drives Value

A significant portion of renovation activity sits in the high-end segment, with more than 40 projects classified as five-star properties.

These developments typically involve:

Full-scale repositioning strategies

Upgraded brand alignment

Expanded room and suite offerings

High-spec materials and custom solutions

For suppliers, this often brings larger contract values and extended planning timelines. It also opens the door to deeper collaboration with designers and operators, particularly in categories such as interiors, lighting, bathrooms, and in-room smart technology.

Key States for Renovation Activity

Renovation projects are spread nationwide, though several states show stronger concentration:

California

Florida

Texas

New York

Wyoming

These states include major cities, resort areas, and rapidly growing markets where competition is strong and guest expectations are rising. Owners are updating properties from California’s coastal resorts to New York’s urban hotels to maintain market position and drive revenue growth.

Why Renovations Are Increasing and Timing Is Critical

Renovations provide a more time-efficient route to upgrading a property compared to new construction. They allow hotels to adapt to market demands without the extended timelines associated with ground-up development. They also support long-term asset value by keeping design, amenities, and operational standards current.

Projects scheduled for completion before 2028 may appear distant, but procurement decisions are already underway for many developments.

Early engagement improves access to key stakeholders and increases the likelihood of securing contracts. It also enables suppliers to contribute more strategically during the planning process, rather than reacting at later stages.