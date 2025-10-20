Wyndham launches Dazzler Select brand

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched a new brand, Dazzler Select, aiming at independent hoteliers in the economy lifestyle market segment.

The launch project for the new brand is a hotel in Kissimmee, Florida. Already an award winner, the Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club will bring its creative, community based facility to Dazzler Select. Wyndham has two further hotels already signed, but yet to be announced, and says it is in active negotiations with 25 more sites. Its stated aim is to add 50 more openings, over the next five years.

A significant market opportunity

Wyndham says there is a significant opportunity for the new brand. In the US alone, there are more than 16,000 independent economy hotels, largely owned and operated at a local level. With so many hoteliers lacking easy access to sophisticated marketing and management tools and systems, Dazzler Select presents a great opportunity to enhance business performance at a stroke.

“Independent hoteliers have long been at the heart of experiential travel,” said Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti. “Yet unlike those in upscale and luxury, owners in the economy space have often had to go it alone—until now. Dazzler Select gives owners the freedom to preserve their hotel’s character while leveraging the scale, reach, and resources of the world’s largest hotel franchisor.”

Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club stands out for a number of reasons. Designed to put families at the heart of a hotel stay, it includes themed rooms and interactive play areas, with a Kids Club that aims to stand head and shoulders above all others. The concept was devised by founders Ariel Tomat and Carina Radonich, who has become the newest member of Wyndham’s Women Own the Room programme.

Dazzler is a hotel brand originally devised by Fen Hotels in Latin America. Fen was acquired by Wyndham in 2016, along with 26 hotels it managed across Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the US. Fen came with two brands new to the Wyndham portfolio, Esplendor Boutique Hotel, and Dazzler.

Today, there are 15 Dazzler hotels in the Wyndham portfolio, offering a recognisable brand for travellers across Latin America. Nine of the properties are in Argentina, with no less than five in the greater Buenos Aires region. Elsewhere they have landmark properties in cities including Asuncion, Lima and Montevideo.

Wider benefits from the Wyndham system

Owners bringing their independent economy lifestyle hotels to the Wyndham family will enjoy a broad range of business support, through technology and marketing. In addition, hotels will automatically be part of Wyndham Rewards, a loyalty programme with around 120 million members worldwide, all of whom earn points from stays, and have the opportunity to spend those points with stays in new destinations.

While there are no new Dazzler hotels in the Wyndham pipeline currently, it has other brands in the portfolio growing across central and south America. In Argentina, the Howard Johnson San Rafael in Mendoza is nearing completion, while a conversion in Parana will become a Days Inn. The Howard Johnson brand will be expanding further in the country, with plans for hotels in Tandil, Cinco Saltos and Colon.