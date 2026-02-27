Wyndham Builds Presence in Turkey

Wyndham Hotels has opened two new properties in the greater Istanbul urban area, as it accelerates its growth across the key market of Turkey.

The additions are the Ramada by Wyndham Arnavutkoy, a new 130 room hotel just 15 kilometres from Istanbul airport. With easy check-in and a round the clock shuttle service to the terminals, it is the ideal spot for travellers, especially those departing on early flights, or landing late in the day. And in the city’s Haramidere district, a new project has launched the first branded residences for Wyndham, into the Turkish market.

Launching a Residences Offer

The Ramada Residences by Wyndham Istanbul Haramidere is designed to support the needs of those wanting a longer stay than a traditional hotel. The property has 81 units, a mix of simple guest rooms, or small apartments with one to three bedrooms, all with fully equipped kitchens. Some even have inbuilt laundry facilities, perfect for groups staying in the city for a longer period.

“As we continue to grow across Turkey, Istanbul maintains its special place in our growth strategy, where we now have more than 40 hotels,” commented Wyndham’s country director, Arcan Bayraktaroğlu. “The opening of our first branded-residences marks a significant milestone, catering to the rising demand for accessible, experiential living in the upper midscale market.”

The residences market segment is one that is growing globally, with the number of projects almost tripling in a decade. Demand is growing both for those who want to stay in residence or apartment style units, especially if staying in one place for some weeks. And the branded residence marketplace is also appealing to private investors, as they seek alternative assets. For hotel developers, the delivery of branded residences, which can be forward sold, can often assist with the financing of a co-located hotel development.

The additions to the hospitality landscape in Istanbul come as the city experiences growing demand. In 2025, Istanbul counted close to 20 million visitors, putting it high on the list of the world’s most visited cities. Wyndham is playing its part, with more than 40 hotels already across the region. More broadly, across Turkey, Wyndham claims leadership among international hotel groups, with 130 hotels open and nearly 40 more in development.

Turkey Attracts International Brands

Among other pipeline projects in Turkey, Wyndham is working on the Ramada Hotels & Suites by Wyndham Istanbul Mayesse. Located in the south east of the city, this 216 room property is expected to open by mid 2027.

Also making headway in the Turkish market is Hilton. In 2025, the group debuted its Canopy and Tapestry Collection brands in the country. Then, in February 2026, the group revealed five more signings. These include two Tapestry Collection hotels in greater Istanbul, plus also in the capital, DoubleTree by Hilton Istanbul Maçka. Elsewhere in the country, a 254 room Hilton has been signed in central Anatalya, and the 104 room Hilton Garden Inn Kocaeli Dilovasi is planned for opening in 2027.