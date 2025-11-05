Wyndham builds ancillary revenues

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is building its ancillary revenues, as economic conditions put pressure on hotel incomes.

The group’s third quarter 2025 results noted the negative impact of president Trump’s economic strategies, as revpar at Wyndham hotels in the USA fell 5% year on year. Softer trading in other regions also meant international revpar was softer, down 2% as hotels in China and Latin America performed less well.

A smarter loyalty programme

One bright spot was the growth of ancillary revenues, which the group said were up 18% year on year. These revenues include income from licensing including branded credit and debit cards, for example.

Wyndham is looking forward to further growth in these ancillary streams, as it launched a new subscription-based tier to its loyalty programme. The successful Wyndham Rewards programme, which has around 120 million members enrolled around the world, now offers Wyndham Rewards Insider, for an annual fee of USD95. The fee unlocks access to immediate higher tier benefits, including discounts across many elements in a trip, from the hotel to airlines and car hire. The package also includes discounts on experiences, linking with Ticketmaster.

Some analysts have pointed out the similarities between Wyndham’s new initiative, and Amazon Prime. If consumers can see an immediate benefit from joining Insider, then membership numbers could accelerate quickly.

Wyndham continues to grow at pace, with a 4% net growth year on year. The pipeline now extends to 2,180 hotels around the globe, across 62 countries. Of those country markets, 10 will be new additions to the portfolio as hotels open. Looking ahead, 58% of growth will be in internaitonal markets, while around a quarter of the pipeline is accounted for by existing hotels converting to Wyndham brands.

Around 70% of the group’s pipeline today is in the midscale segment and above, with around 17% accounted for by economy brands. Significantly, Wyndham’s highly successful recent launch of its extended stay brand, Echo Suites, means that brand alone accounts for 13% of the pipeline.

Recent additions to that growing international pipeline have included Days Inn Singapore Novena, a 366 room property that will launch in summer 2026 as the group’s third property in Singapore. In Madinah, the group is adding to its presence in Saudi Arabia, announcing plans to open a Ramada hotel.

New destinations, new brands

India is a key focus for Wyndham. Recent signings there include a Wyndham Garden in Jaipur, plus a Ramada Plaza in Jim Corbett Kotabagh. The 100 room upscale property will open in partnership with Ashoka Leisure Valley, launching in autumn 2027.

The group continues to look for white space in its brand portfolio. In October 2025, it launched Dazzler Select, a boutique-style brand designed to support economy hotels with flair. Born from the South American Dazzler brand, the new concept has been launched in Florida with the conversion of Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club in Kissimmee.