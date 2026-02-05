Wyndham Adds Nearly 2,000 Rooms to Upscale Portfolio

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has expanded its upscale and lifestyle portfolio through a new multi-hotel agreement with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, adding four Choctaw Casino & Resorts properties to its system. The deal represents nearly 2,000 rooms and brings the Choctaw Nation’s casino resorts into the Wyndham portfolio while maintaining ownership and management with the Choctaw Nation.

At the center of the agreement is Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant, now part of the Wyndham Grand brand. Three additional properties—Choctaw Landing Casino & Resort – Hochatown, Choctaw Casino & Resort–Pocola, and Choctaw Casino & Resort–Grant—join the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

Durant Becomes Wyndham Grand

Located about 90 minutes north of Dallas, Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant serves as the flagship property in the new partnership. The resort features more than 1,600 rooms and suites across multiple hotel towers and a gaming floor with more than 7,400 slot machines, 100 table games, and a poker room.

The property includes a 3,000-seat entertainment venue, more than 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges, and six retail shops. Guests also have access to a full-service spa, multiple pools, and family-friendly attractions at The District, which offers bowling lanes, arcade games, and a six-screen cinema. The resort also has 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Broader Access

With the addition of the four Choctaw properties, Wyndham Rewards members gain access to new entertainment-focused destinations in a growing gaming market. Wyndham’s more than 120 million enrolled members will be able to earn and redeem points at the resorts as they roll out across Wyndham’s booking channels in the coming weeks.

The agreement is supported by Wyndham Advantage, which provides marketing, distribution, and operational resources to help drive demand and efficiency. Backed by more than $375 million in technology investments since 2018, the platform gives Choctaw’s resorts access to tools such as next-generation property management systems, revenue management platforms, and centralized sales and marketing support. The resorts will also be available through Wyndham Business, a free-to-join travel program designed for businesses of all sizes.