WITH A SUNBED, SUMMER GETS BETTER! A SELECTION BY TALENTI OUTDOOR LIVING

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living
In the summer season, relaxing under the sun is a real pleasure. To transform your outdoor spaces into oases of peace, Talenti offers a selection of its best sunbeds.
Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

The sunbed of the Venice collection is directly inspired by the timeless essence of the city of the Doges. The seat becomes therefore a floating gondola on water. The wide seat with its soft lines is resting on a solid wooden base, as a vessel ready to welcome a traveller escaping the stresses of everyday life.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

Designed by Marco Acerbis, the Jun sunbed is characterized by a balance between the voluminousness of the cushions and the very clean lines of the wooden structure. A structure that merges with the fabrics of the backrest almost as if they were one, giving a sense of semi-dimensionality. With this intrinsic value, Jun aims to strike straight at the heart.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

Nalu is the sunbed designed by Ludovica Serafini+Roberto Palomba studio hat reminds to the nautical world. Of Hawaiian origin, the name ‘Nalu’ means ‘wave’, a term with a strong charm that connects to design through the idea of a single cushion that folds down to create the seat and backrest, like a sort of wave.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

In a different way, the Tressé sunbed by Carlo Colombo looks at fashion and the glamour of the shows, traveling through time to dive into a world that has made history. As its name reminds us (“intrecciato” in Italian), this collection is directly inspired by the nineties, the proposals of a world reference like Bottega Veneta that built a new luxury concept on the interweaving. The tubular structure and the texture of the finishings in eco-leather create an evergreen composition that reminds to the minimal elegance of the nineties.

