Wine Country reimagined by Rosewood

Rosewood Calistoga © Rosewood Hotels & Resorts
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts announces Rosewood Calistoga, a Napa Valley luxury estate fostering local partnerships in wellness, cuisine, and artisan collaborations

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® has announced its newest hotel project: Rosewood Calistoga and Rosewood Residences Calistoga, a luxury hillside estate set to open in January 2027 in the heart of California’s Napa Valley. Located on 118 acres in Calistoga, the project will offer both a reimagined wine country resort and a private residential enclave deeply rooted in the landscape, community, and rhythms of the region.

The resort will feature 96 guest accommodations, including 31 suites, designed by Atelier Marsh in tribute to the late architect Ed Tuttle’s original vision for the site. Natural materials and organic textures will blend contemporary elegance with a grounded, local aesthetic. Interiors will be shaped to mirror the changing seasons and terrain.

hotel projects
Rosewood Calistoga Rendering © Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Hospitality, cuisine, and connection

Rosewood Calistoga’s experience will be centered on local collaboration and shared discovery, with culinary offerings shaped by the region’s growers, vintners, and artisans. The resort’s food and beverage program will offer a signature earth-to-table restaurant, supported by on-site gardens and regional farms.

Additional highlights include:

  • An intimate cocktail bar with a curated wine list
  • A casual poolside eatery with vineyard views
  • Immersive experiences such as vineyard dinners, cooking workshops, and seasonal events
  • More than 20,000 square feet of event space for gatherings, celebrations, and retreats
  • Two pools (one adults-only, one family-friendly) and a children’s club
new hotel developments
Rosewood Calistoga Pool Rendering © Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood’s Asaya® wellness concept will also debut at the resort, offering guided treatments and hydrotherapy, six treatment rooms, a garden, and a fitness center—all positioned to support clarity, intention, and renewal.

Residences rooted in nature

Alongside the resort, Rosewood Residences Calistoga will offer 20 private villas and 13 estate homesites, each integrated into the forested hillside. These contemporary residences will be shaped by the same design language as the resort, prioritizing natural forms, timeless materials, and year-round connection to the landscape. Homeowners will have full access to resort amenities and the Rosewood Reserve program.

Rosewood President Radha Arora noted, “We are proud to unveil Rosewood Calistoga, where every element is thoughtfully curated to celebrate Napa Valley’s renowned culinary heritage and distinguished viniculture.”

The property aims to bring guests and residents into deeper connection with the land and local culture, whether that’s through a chef-led harvest dinner or a moment of stillness in a hillside spa. Either way, it’s wine country with purpose—and, conveniently, with room service too!

