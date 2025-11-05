Westin Columbus joins Crescent portfolio

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has assumed management of The Westin Great Southern Columbus, a historic downtown property owned by Whitestone Companies. The partnership marks the continuation of Crescent’s expansion in the Columbus market, where the company has an established presence and reputation for operational excellence across leading hotel brands.

Expanding presence in Columbus

Originally built in 1897, The Westin Great Southern Columbus remains one of the city’s most notable landmarks, recognized for its architecture and central location. With this addition, Crescent continues to build on its record of operational excellence in the region and across major hotel brands.

The management transition reflects Crescent’s focus on aligning with ownership goals while enhancing both guest experience and asset performance. The company brings a data-driven, performance-focused management approach and a deep understanding of the Columbus market.

The property’s downtown location places guests near key destinations including the Ohio Statehouse, the Brewery District, and the Scioto Mile. The hotel features 188 guest rooms and suites, more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and Bar Cicchetti, an Italian restaurant offering rustic cuisine in a contemporary setting.

Strength in brand management

The Westin Great Southern Columbus joins Crescent’s growing portfolio of managed Westin hotels in key markets across North America. Crescent Hotels & Resorts operates more than 120 hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada and is approved to manage upper-upscale and luxury brands within the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt families. The company also manages a range of independent and lifestyle hotels under its Latitudes Collection.