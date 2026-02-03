voco Lucknow Planned for 2029

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Rajdeep Infra & Sales Pvt Ltd to develop voco Lucknow, marking another step in the company’s growing pipeline of hotel development projects in India. Scheduled to open in Q3 2029, the property will add a premium brand to the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Location and Development Timeline

The 135-room hotel is currently under construction in Ashiyana, one of Lucknow’s most sought-after neighborhoods. The area offers strong connections to key urban centers and is a short drive from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. As the capital of India’s most populous state, Lucknow continues to see steady growth as a center for government, education, business, and cultural tourism, supporting long-term demand for new hotel projects in the city.

Once open, voco Lucknow will become IHG’s third hotel in Lucknow, joining the existing Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza properties. The addition further highlights the volume of hotels in planning across India’s key state capitals, where both domestic and international travel continue to expand.

Brand Approach and Partnership

Designed as a premium brand with a relaxed personality, voco blends the individuality of an independent hotel with the consistency of a global brand. Its guest experience is shaped around three brand hallmarks: “Come on in,” “Me time,” and “voco life,” with an emphasis on thoughtful details and a distinctive identity.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the signing reflects IHG’s focus on expanding its premium portfolio in India’s state capitals, pointing to Lucknow’s growing role as an administrative, educational, and business destination.

Aman Singh Chauhan, Director, Rajdeep Infra & Sales Pvt Ltd, said the partnership aligns with the company’s goal of developing high-quality assets in prime locations, supported by IHG’s global systems and brand expertise.

IHG currently operates 51 hotels across six brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, voco Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, and Holiday Inn Express. With a pipeline of 80 properties in development, the group continues to expand its portfolio of hotel development initiatives, targeting more than 400 open and in-development hotels within the next five years.