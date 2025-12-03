Vignette Collection signed in Malaysia

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of Mangala Estate Kuantan, a 67-villa retreat that will become the first Vignette Collection property in Malaysia. The agreement, made in partnership with FRANKY Group of Companies, marks IHG’s entry into Kuantan and the state of Pahang.

The property will retain its current name when it joins IHG’s system in mid-2026, followed by a refurbishment and full rebrand to Mangala Estate Kuantan, Vignette Collection by IHG in 2027. As part of Vignette Collection—a brand built around distinctive, independent hotels—the estate will maintain its individual character while benefiting from IHG’s global reach.

A strong sense of place

The resort’s 67 villas are designed to reflect the character of their surroundings, with options ranging from single villas with private pools to lake-view and two-bedroom pool villas. The project draws inspiration from the healing qualities of the land and water, positioning the estate as a nature-focused retreat.

The resort’s environmental approach aligns with Vignette Collection’s “Means for Good” brand hallmark, highlighting sustainability and a connection to the local ecosystem. Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a poolside bar offering locally inspired menus, a spa and wellness center, and access to two lakes for kayaking and water activities. Meeting spaces for up to 400 people will accommodate corporate retreats and small events.

Growing demand in Kuantan

Kuantan, the capital of Pahang, is one of Malaysia’s key coastal destinations, and in 2024, it welcomed 2.28 million visitors, making it the country’s second-most-visited destination.

Dato’ Franky Chua and Bryan Chan © IHG

IHG leaders expressed confidence in the property’s potential. Bryan Chan, Vice President of Development for South East Asia & Korea, highlighted the significance of introducing Vignette Collection to Malaysia and adding IHG’s first resort in Kuantan. Dato’ Franky Chua, Managing Director and Founder of FRANKY Group of Companies, noted that the partnership supports Mangala Estate’s long-standing vision of an eco-luxury retreat connected to its environment and community.

Mangala Estate Kuantan will join a growing global pipeline for Vignette Collection, which currently includes 27 open hotels and 41 in development. It also expands IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle footprint in Malaysia, adding to existing properties such as InterContinental Kuala Lumpur and Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park.