Vie L’Ven elevates St. Maarten luxury

Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences is setting a new standard for refined Caribbean living with the creation of a 280-room luxury resort on the shores of Indigo Bay, St. Maarten. With its name inspired by the Dutch and French roots of the island, symbolizing “life” and “living,” Vie L’Ven promises an immersive experience that combines high design with island charm.

First envisioned by Altree Developments and brought to life by Studio Munge, HKS Architects, and Leading Hotels of the World, the project is scheduled for completion in the high season of 2027/2028. It will feature a mix of one- to four-bedroom residences ranging from 620 to over 2,000 square feet (57 to over 186 square meters), with lock-off options that expand to more than 6,000 square feet (557 square meters). Each stay is designed to embrace the natural beauty of the island, offering oceanfront views and seamless indoor–outdoor living.

A first for the island

Among its standout features is St. Maarten’s first private yacht dock, giving guests direct access to nearby islands like St. Barthélemy, Anguilla, and Saba. Vie L’Ven will also host the Caribbean’s largest destination spa—a 30,000-square-foot (2,787-square-meter) retreat blending European wellness traditions with cutting-edge skincare.

The resort will also debut the first Caribbean dining concept by renowned Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse. Ducasse’s signature restaurant, inspired by the island’s culinary traditions, will lead a trio of distinct dining options at the property.

Property highlights

With its visionary approach and unmatched amenities, Vie L’Ven is positioned to become a premier address for luxury living in the Caribbean. Property highlights are as follows:

A beach club with cabanas and butler service

Adults-only, family, and lagoon pools

Pickleball and tennis courts

A children’s playroom and childcare services

On-beach water sports

A nature reserve

Following strong demand, the Martin building—the first of three residential offerings—has already sold out, with Kingfisher and Osprey nearing full commitment. As a result, pricing for remaining residences has been adjusted. Sales are managed by St. Maarten Sotheby’s International Realty, with starting prices from the $900,000s (USD).

As construction moves forward, all of us here at THP are closely following the evolution of Vie L’Ven and are looking forward to seeing how it develops.