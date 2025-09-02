Valamar plans Porec opening

The project is Valamar‘s largest to date, requiring an investment of around EUR200 million to create a five star resort that aims to take the format to a new, next generation level. Pical Resort will deliver great, immersive experiences while aiming to have the lightest possible carbon footprint.

A resort with three distinct offerings

The resort will total 514 guest rooms, split across three distinct formats that suit the needs of different types of hotel guest. But with all three being co-located, it has been possible to offer a broad range of amenities and facilities for everyone to enjoy as part of their stay.

The Pical Hotel will deliver a stylish oceanside retreat. Guests will enjoy Mediterranean relaxation, and exciting culinary experiences, while the hotel will feature a strong showing of luxury V Level suites.

Next up will be the Pical Family Hotel, offering an all-inclusive choice and oriented for family groups. Specially designed family rooms combine with activities for both parents, and for younger members of their families.

The third element will be Pical Suites, offering more luxurious accommodation with the option of private beach houses, featuring stunning sea views. This part of the development is all about luxury, relaxation and indulgence – for those who enjoy great gastronomy and a getaway that’s a cut above the rest.

The resort will deliver some unrivalled experiences for guests, not least for those seeking a great wellness spa. Pical will feature Croatia’s first ESPA branded spa, offering traditional healing remedies, and modern science-backed treatments. A herbal lounge, and multiple saunas and steam baths will feature in this year-round wellness facility where all will be welcome.

For those who enjoy a dip, there will be the choice of eleven indoor and outdoor pools, catering for fun, sport or relaxation. Three different beaches will meet the needs of those who prefer sun, or shade. While the resort’s Playland will include the region’s largest indoor play centre, along with an outdoor discovery park.

Eleven restaurants will feature something for everyone, from simple family dining to Michelin star culinary expertise. And among the broad choice of bars and lounges, there will be a panoramic rooftop bar, and a beach club.

Sports enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice with 15 tennis courts, beach volleyball and water sports. A cycling centre will get two wheel adventures off to a great start, with one option being easy access to the Parenzana Trail, which stretches for 123 kilometres.

International brands land in Croatia

As a local developer and operator, Valamar is trading in a growing international tourism market in Croatia. International hotel brands are arriving, with Accor about to open the Novotel Zagreb and developing Movenpick Hotel & Residences Kvarner Bay.

Hyatt recently opened Hyatt Regency Zadar, and Hilton launched Hotel Preko Ugljan as part of its Curio Collection. Marriott, too is adding Croatian hotels, rebranding the Jadran Hotel to its Tribute Portfolio, and planning the launch of the Riva’s Hotel in mid 2026.