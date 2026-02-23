Urban Rest Expands South Australia Footprint

Urban Rest has signed a new boutique hotel in Hackney, Adelaide, marking its largest property in the region since entering the South Australian market in 2024. The launch follows the company’s 2025 agreement to operate a 150-key apart-hotel in Melbourne’s CBD, reflecting Urban Rest’s ongoing expansion in key business and lifestyle hubs.

Owners of the 72-key Hackney property selected Urban Rest to manage the hotel under its core brand and operate it on the company’s technology platform. The property occupies the former Hackney Hotel site, now reimagined as part of a mixed-use residential and hotel development. The hotel shares its lobby space with a new venture from Blanco Horner Hospitality.

Design and Amenities

Urban Rest Hackney has been designed for short corporate and leisure stays, with interiors that balance soft, natural tones and a focus on comfort and functionality. The property offers:

Digital check-in and technology-enabled guest services

A gym and on-site luggage storage

A lobby bar for casual drinks and socializing

A 40-seat restaurant, Esmay by Blanco Horner Hospitality, led by chef Allana Sapwell-Stone

According to Jeff Baars, Urban Rest Chief Commercial Officer, the property “marks an exciting new chapter for Urban Rest in Adelaide” and reflects the company’s commitment to providing flexible, well-designed stays for business and leisure travelers.

Strategic Growth

The Hackney launch highlights Urban Rest’s broader vision to deliver short- and long-stay accommodation across urban centers. By integrating technology-driven operations with boutique design and hospitality partnerships, the company continues to expand its footprint in South Australia and beyond, providing guests with modern, functional spaces that meet evolving travel needs.

For hospitality professionals and industry observers, the launch highlights the growing role of technology-driven boutique operations and collaborative hotel management models in key urban markets.