Tribute Portfolio resort announced in Panama

Trinity Hills Valley, S.A., the Panamanian land-owning affiliate of US-based TrinityHills Capital, announced that it has signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to develop and operate a Tribute Portfolio hotel and residences within a pioneering surf lagoon–anchored resort, marking a key milestone for upscale experiential hospitality in Panama.

Project details and location

The agreement covers a 111-key hotel and 130 private residences, pairing the independent style of the Tribute Portfolio brand with Marriott’s global service standards and loyalty programs. The hotel and residences will be managed by Remington Hospitality, an experienced third-party operator specializing in upscale and lifestyle properties across the Americas.

The resort will be located in Lidice, Capira, west of Panama City at the base of Cerro Trinidad (Trinity Hills), a fast-growing area supported by major infrastructure investments. The site is approximately 45 minutes from Panama City and about 1 hour and 15 minutes from Tocumen International Airport, and it is planned as the first mountain surf lagoon-anchored destination in the Western Hemisphere.

An authentic new haven

Abdiel Basto, COO & Managing Director of TrinityHills Capital, said, “By integrating a Tribute Portfolio hotel and branded residences in this dynamic growth corridor, we’re creating an authentic haven for travelers and residents seeking unparalleled experiences in Panama’s natural beauty, enhanced by upcoming infrastructure improvements.”

The project focuses on sustainable design and community integration, with development expected to move forward following final approvals.