Three States, 27 Everhome Suites

Everhome Suites, the midscale extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc., has expanded its national footprint with new openings in Texas, Kentucky, and New Jersey. With 27 properties now open nationwide, Everhome is among the first of the recently launched midscale extended stay brands to reach this milestone.

Designed for longer stays, Everhome Suites features apartment-style accommodations with fully equipped kitchens, modern design, and amenities that support daily routines on the road.

New Openings Across Three States

The latest properties, developed with longtime Choice Hotels collaborator Highside Companies, include:

Everhome Suites San Antonio, TX – Opened in October 2025 at 619 N Hunt Lane. The hotel is located near Lackland Air Force Base, South Texas Medical Center, and corporate offices for USAA and Wells Fargo.

Everhome Suites Bowling Green, KY – Opened in November 2025 at 1699 Charlie Court. The property serves guests visiting Western Kentucky University, the GM Corvette Assembly Plant, and The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Everhome Suites Somerset, NJ – Opened in late December 2025 at 1860 Easton Avenue. The hotel provides access to Rutgers University, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and Johnson & Johnson’s corporate headquarters, with convenient connections to major highways and the greater New York metropolitan area.

Growth Strategy and Brand Focus

“Extended stay continues to be one of the most compelling segments in lodging, and Everhome Suites is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Matt McElhare, Vice President & Extended Stay Segment Lead at Choice Hotels International. He noted that the brand’s redesigned prototype reflects an insight-driven approach that integrates feedback from developers and operators to enhance efficiency, project viability, and the guest experience.

Since launch, Everhome Suites has attracted developers and guests with a flexible design and value proposition. The brand’s pipeline underscores Choice Hotels’ focus on meeting growing demand for extended stay accommodations nationwide.

Everhome Suites properties are newly constructed midscale hotels designed to help guests maintain routines during longer stays. Features include fully equipped kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, movable workstations, full-size closets, and added storage. Hotels also offer modern public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and self-service marketplaces with fresh and frozen meal and grocery options.

Choice Hotels International is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with more than 7,500 hotels representing nearly 650,000 rooms across 46 countries and territories.