The Ned’s country club launch

Luxury hospitality brand The Ned is entering into bold new territory with plans to launch a countryside members’ club and hotel estate in the UK. The project marks a departure from the brand’s signature urban format and signals its intention to capture a growing segment of the experience-driven leisure market.

According to group managing director Gareth Banner, the rural estate will be a “newly created concept,” scheduled to open in 2028 or 2029 within 100 miles of London. Unlike The Ned’s existing properties—which include repurposed city landmarks in London, New York, Doha, and Washington DC—the new development will be built from the ground up.

“To create something from scratch brings with it slightly different challenges,” Banner said. “Everything else has been a repurposing or a refurbishment.”

A countryside shift

The rural site is expected to draw inevitable comparisons to Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, a countryside retreat by The Ned’s sister company Soho House. While Banner emphasized the concept will be unique, the model—luxury amenities set against a scenic rural backdrop—aims to tap into the same lifestyle appeal.

The property will offer more than just accommodation and a private club, though specific features are still under wraps. What is clear is that The Ned sees major growth potential in catering to Millennial and Gen Z audiences, whose spending increasingly prioritizes immersive and exclusive experiences.

Key features of The Ned’s expansion strategy

First-ever countryside club and estate, within easy reach of London

Ground-up development, a first for the brand

Part of broader international growth, with several global sites in negotiation

Growing appeal to younger members driven by the “experience economy”

Recent successful openings include The Ned NoMad (NYC), The Ned Doha, and The Ned DC

“We think this brand is only really getting started,” Banner noted, adding that while there are no rigid targets, the company remains “aggressive” in its approach to expansion.

The move places The Ned firmly in the spotlight as one of the hospitality brands most closely mirroring Soho House’s explosive and successful global trajectory. As more players enter the upscale members’ club space, many backed by celebrity investors or focused on heritage properties, The Ned’s blend of architectural grandeur and lifestyle appeal continues to position it as a major force in the evolving hospitality landscape.