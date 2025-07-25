TFE launches Adina brand in the UK

Australian hotel group TFE Hotels has revealed it will launch its Adina aparthotel brand in the UK, with two property openings in autumn 2025.

The expansion into England and Scotland will build on a European presence that sees Adina already welcoming long and short stay guests across sites in Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Germany and Switzerland. Adina is looking to grow further across the continent, establishing a presence in major city markets.

The additions are in two regional cities with a strong cultural appeal, and consistent tourist demand. Both align precisely with Adina’s commitment to reuse interesting and historic buildings in city centres, repurposed to deliver modern accommodation in great locations.

In Cambridge, the Hobson Cambridge by Adina is being created in a historic building in the city centre that was once a police station. Behind a facade of heritage architecture, guests will find modern accommodation laid out in an apartment style, ideal for both short and long stays. The property will also feature a restaurant and bar on site.

And in the Scottish city of Glasgow, the Wellington Glasgow by Adina is another distinctive building that will house design-led apartments, from which travellers can set out to enjoy the city. Close to key music venues and nightlife, the property will certainly have appeal for the younger city visitor seeking a great weekend break, as well as those in the city on longer assignments.

“Launching Adina Apartment Hotels in the UK is a significant operational milestone for TFE Hotels,” said Moritz Klein, head of operations for EU and the UK at the company. “Our teams have been working closely to ensure a seamless brand introduction that not only meets the expectations of today’s travellers but maintains the high service standards Adina is known for.”

Adina has long been present in mainland Europe, and also has properties in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. More broadly, TFE’s portfolio includes brands such as Vibe Hotels, Quincy Hotels, Rendezvous Hotels and Collection by TFE Hotels. The business also operates properties under the Travelodge banner, across Australia and New Zealand.

Asli Kutlucan, CEO of TFE Hotels Europe, said the UK openings are indicative of an appetite to grow further across the region. “Our arrival in Cambridge and Glasgow signals a confident step forward for TFE Hotels’ European strategy, tapping into two cities with rich cultural appeal, strong tourism demand, and growing business travel.”

TFE continues to grow the Adina brand across its key regions. It recently opened A by Adina Vienna Danube in Austria, while in Australia it is building a new aparthotel in Chermside, and planning a further development in Melbourne.

Across its other hotel brands, TFE is currently working on Rendezvous Perth Scarborough, where a refurbishment of the 337 resort is under way. The group’s Collection brand is also growing, It recently launched the four star Eve Hotel in Sydney’s Surry Hills, and later this year will add the Hannah St. Hotel in Melbourne. A further Melbourne property will open in 2027, part of a dual branded project including an Adina aparthotel, and featuring Australia’s largest rooftop infinity pool.