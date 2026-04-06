Colbert Collection Set for Global Launch

Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner and operator with over 640 properties, has launched Colbert Collection, a new premium soft brand uniting independent hotels under a shared philosophy: unforgettable travel experiences are felt rather than explained. Designed for travelers seeking authentic connection and emotional depth, Colbert Collection brings together characterful hotels worldwide, each preserving its individuality while reflecting a quiet elegance and passion for culinary and cultural expression.

The brand draws inspiration from Parisian boulevard cafés and the original Colbert bistro in London, part of The Wolseley Hospitality Group, owned by Minor International (MINT). Colbert Collection emphasizes connection, celebrating moments around shared tables, local art, culture, and curated culinary experiences.

Brand Philosophy and Guest Experience

Colbert Collection is guided by three pillars:

The Art of Gathering – Encouraging natural connection through shared cultural encounters, conversations with artists, or local aperitivos.

– Encouraging natural connection through shared cultural encounters, conversations with artists, or local aperitivos. The Art of Place – Each hotel engages with its destination, reflecting local stories, creativity, and culture.

– Each hotel engages with its destination, reflecting local stories, creativity, and culture. The Art of Taste – Culinary experiences that combine ingredients, techniques, and tradition to tell a story beyond nourishment.

“Colbert Collection represents a new chapter for Minor Hotels,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO. “It celebrates individuality and invites guests to discover hotels that are deeply rooted in their own worlds while connected by a common sensibility. With Colbert Collection, each property is free to express its own story, while supported by the strength of our global commercial powerhouse and operational expertise.”

Strategic Growth and Expansion

Colbert Collection complements Minor Hotels’ existing portfolio, including Anantara, Tivoli, Elewana Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, iStay, Oaks, and The Wolseley Hotels. The brand supports Minor Hotels’ “asset-right” growth strategy, which combines ownership, lease, management, and franchise models with a focus on asset-light expansion.

Through its franchise model, Colbert Collection offers independent hotel owners:

Conversion solutions with global sales and distribution support

Advanced revenue management and technology

Access to a robust loyalty program and strong brand equity

Flexibility to maintain local identity while enhancing commercial performance

The brand will debut in Italy in spring 2026 and expand to culturally rich destinations including the UK, Spain, Austria, and the UAE, offering a refined, welcoming experience shaped by artistry, culinary excellence, and the joy of connection.