Accor Builds Pace in Asia

International hotel group Accor is poised to introduce another brand from its portfolio, Greet, into the Asia Pacific region.

Greet is designed as a playful, quirky brand that is serious about being friendly to the planet, making use of repurposed materials to create colourful, interesting hotel interiors. The select service offering aims to be big on personality, while light on the budget, and has a brand palette designed to make hotel conversions from other brands easy, quick and low cost.

A Well Received Conversion Brand

While details of the first Greet in Asia Pacific have yet to be revealed, the brand is making considerable headway across Europe. Greet Alicante Centro opens in mid 2026, the first address for the brand in Iberia.

In Germany, a string of openings are planned, following the recent launch of Greet Potsdam. Coming months will see the addition of Greet Augsburg, Greet Halle and Greet Mettman, as the brand gains traction across the country.

Currently, Accor counts more than 420 hotels across the Pacific region. As well as its globally distributed brands, such as Ibis, Mercure, Pullman and MGallery, the group has built growing pipelines for brands acquired in past years within the region, such as Peppers and Mantra.

The move comes as the group builds momentum in the region by signing an increasing number of franchise agreements. The Pacific is now the company’s largest, and fastest growing, region for franchises, with more than 150 franchised hotels across Australia and New Zealand alone. In late May, Accor held a conference in Sydney for all its franchise partners, to assess the challenges and opportunities in the space.

“Franchising is playing an increasingly important role in Accor’s global growth strategy, and the Pacific region is a strong example of that momentum in action,” commented Leire Leoz, who is Accor’s chief franchise officer for the group’s PME (premium, midscale and economy) division. “We continue to see strong interest from hotel owners seeking flexible operating models that allow them to retain the individuality of their assets while benefiting from the strength, scale and support of a global hospitality leader.”

For hotel owners, the Accor proposition allows them to tap into a global system for efficient operation of their hotel, sharing best practice from around the globe. Accor’s distribution system and loyalty programme also help drive bookings from guests, who are confident they understand what each Accor brand will deliver for them, when making a hotel reservation.

Building Out the Brands

Recent updates across the region have included the relaunch of Mantra Melbourne Airport, following a refurbishment that has seen all the hotel’s 277 rooms updated The group has also opened Mercure La Trobe in Melbourne. From the Ennismore lifestyle division, Hyde Perth has also launched, a refurbishment and rebranding of a 120 room hotel in the city.

Elsewhere in the region, Accor is working to complete a new luxury hotel in Fiji. Vatu Talei by Sofitel will have 127 rooms, and will be set within a spacious 10 acre plot, on Denarau Island.