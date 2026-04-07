Hyatt Essentials Brands Build Momentum

Hyatt Hotels is building growth momentum across the south-eastern United States, off the back of its expanding Essentials brand group.

Thanks in large part to the launch of Hyatt Studios, it is now finding new markets where the Hyatt name can launch and build. These secondary and tertiary markets are adding to a presence in primary markets that means Hyatt loyalty programme members have more choices when looking for somewhere to stay. Hyatt says it has around 4,000 rooms in its pipeline across the region, under brands including Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House.

Maintaining Developer Appeal

“Opening the first Hyatt Studios properties has given us a unique perspective on the strength of one of Hyatt’s newest Essentials brands,” commented Hiren Desai, CEO and Principal of developer 3H Group. His company has launched two Hyatt Studios locations in Alabama, and added a third in Florida due to open later in 2026.

“The hotels are ramping quickly and gaining traction with both extended-stay guests and corporate travellers. Beyond the efficient development model, what stands out is the personal relationship we have with Hyatt. That combination, paired with strong demand across the southeast, makes this a compelling growth opportunity for us.”

The well received Hyatt Studios brand is an upper-midscale, extended stay brand that leans on the latest learnings from the market, to deliver a model with lean operating costs, and brand standards that won’t break the bank to achieve. Also upper midscale, Hyatt Select is a more hotel-oriented accommodation offering, designed around a conversion-friendly set of brand standards.

Among Hyatt Studios sites already under construction are Hyatt Studios Rockingham County, in Harrisonburg; Hyatt Studios Maryville; and projects in Jacksonville, Kissimmee and Tallahassee.

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House are also key elements in the growth of the Essentials brand group. While more traditional branded propositions, they have established momentum and a strong track record for landlords to take comfort from.

Evolving the Brand Offering

Across the USA, there are already more than 350 Hyatt Place hotels, and 120 Hyatt House properties already open and welcoming guests. Hyatt works continually to sharpen the brands, and recently updated their Hyatt Place prototype, with changes including a reduced overall building footprint, to help trim build costs.

At Hyatt House, an updated design of guest rooms and the property’s main lobby aims to further enhance guest appeal. Hyatt Place has pipeline projects in Huntsville, Asheville and Fayetteville. Hyatt House signings include Fort Myers, Doral, Duluth and Lafayette.

Across the US, Hyatt Place Ewa Beach will be opening shortly in Hawaii, part of a dual branded project that will see a 132 room Hyatt House branded property open alongside. The 165 room Hyatt Place Sonoma Wine Country will open later in 2026, adding a new presence in California.