Tempo by Hilton Tucson Hits Topping Out Milestone

Bourn Companies marked a construction milestone with the topping out of Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown, a five-story, 144-room hotel at 7400 N. Uptown Dr. in Tucson’s Uptown submarket. The completion of the building’s vertical structure signals continued progress toward a planned opening in January 2027.

The ceremony brought together project partners, trade professionals, and community stakeholders to recognize collaboration across the development. Robert Barnett, project manager, noted the subcontractors’ organization, coordination, and efficiency, crediting strong planning for steady execution.

Chris Egger, Vice President of EBCO General Contractors, pointed to the role of early engagement and sustained support from trade partners during an extended preconstruction phase. He described the topping out as a shared achievement and highlighted the project’s expected impact in the Tucson area.

Jerry Hawkins of Bourn Companies’ Hospitality Division emphasized the importance of subcontractors and local construction teams, noting their contribution to both craftsmanship and community. He also cited EBCO’s commitment and the project’s collaborative approach.

Project Overview and Community Impact

Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown is part of Bourn Companies’ 2 million-square-foot redevelopment of the former Foothills Mall site. The hotel is positioned as a key hospitality component within the Uptown district, complementing a mix of residential, retail, dining, office, and entertainment uses.

The development has supported construction employment and is expected to generate long-term hospitality jobs after opening. It is also anticipated to contribute to increased tourism and tax revenue in the Tucson area.

Design and Guest Experience

The hotel is designed with an open-concept, residential-style layout, incorporating local art and design elements. Planned amenities include approximately 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, a boardroom, and an indoor/outdoor bar.

Guest features will include a second-level outdoor pool, a fitness center, and five Wellness Rooms equipped with in-room Peloton bikes. The property will be pet-friendly and include open social and collaborative spaces.

Moonsong Bar + Café will serve as the hotel’s food and beverage outlet, offering café-style dining and a beverage program for guests and local visitors.

The hotel will be operated and managed by Valencia Hotel Group. The project team includes Mayse & Associates as architect of record, Studio 11 Design as interior designer, EBCO General Contractors as general contractor, and Stovelight handling hospitality purchasing and procurement.

Construction is moving into interior buildout and finishing phases as development continues toward completion.