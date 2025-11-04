TALENT’S WINTER OUTDOOR LIVING BETWEEN MONT BLANC AND THE SWISS ALPS

Talenti Outdoor Living furnishes the Six Senses Crans Montana Hotel and Residences, designed by JP Emery Architects with AW2. In this Alpine setting comes to life Christian Visentin’s Moon Collection, conceived to blend with nature and offer maximum comfort. Outdoors, the Moon Collection features daybeds and sunbeds that transform restaurants and spas into spaces of refined relaxation. Its enveloping design and durable materials engage in dialogue with the surrounding landscape.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

In the Six Senses spa, spanning over 2,000 m², the Moon Teak daybeds combine elegant lines, soft cushions, and woven synthetic rope backrests. The reclining sunbed, in teak and black textilene, merges style and practicality, ideal for humid and panoramic environments. On the terraces around the open-air pool, Moon alternates teak and aluminum in a play of material contrasts. Coffee tables and spacious seating complete the environment, blending indoors and outdoors into a single visual harmony.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

In the “L’Aiguille” project in Chamonix, by the studio by; intérieurs d’architectes, Talenti’s style finds a new expression with the Casilda sofa, designed by Ramon Estéve. Placed on the panoramic terrace of the sophisticated triplex apartment at the foot of Mont Blanc, Casilda brings with it all the refinement and quality of Made in Italy.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

The award-winning collection is recognizable for its unique details: decorative straps framing the structure, armrests with marble and wood inserts, and a refined balance between geometric lines and welcoming volumes. The design, both essential and sophisticated, interprets the outdoors as a natural extension of the interior, in perfect continuity with the architectural style of the home.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

With Casilda, Talenti reinterprets the tradition of outdoor furniture by focusing on linearity, harmony, and compositional freedom. Customizable modules allow the creation of tailor-made arrangements, capable of adapting to any space while always maintaining understated, contemporary elegance.