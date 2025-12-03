Search

TALENTI AND THE ARGO WOOD COLLECTION STARS AT THE BANYAN TREE ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA

Image © Talenti
Surrounded by the breathtaking landscape of the world's largest living museum, the exclusive Banyan Tree Alula in Saudi Arabia offers its guests an unforgettable stay. An exclusive space where the equally exclusive outdoor furniture by the Italian brand Talenti could not be missing.

Enclosed by sandstone cliffs that create a natural “corridor”, it reveals a secret oasis in the spa area where a private rock pool and loungers from Talenti’s Argo Wood collection provide an idyllic, secluded place to relax body and mind.

Image © Talenti

A magic box, made entirely of wood, from which design marvels can emerge to enrich your outdoor space, adding all the elegance of geometric lines. The Argo Wood collection by the top Italian outdoor brand Talenti, was created with the intention of embellishing outdoor spaces with sober and refined shapes, supported by innovative materials that are able to withstand the elements. The name of the collection is linked to the mythological wooden boat that took Jason and the Argonauts around the Greek islands in search of the legendary Golden Fleece.

 

Designed by the iconic duo of Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba, Argo offers solutions for any need, offering a wide choice of sofas, tables, armchairs and of course, sunbeds, which are the ones used in this project and which fit effortlessly into any space.

Image © Talenti

