Taj Partners on Cairo Launch

Indian Hotels has become the latest international hotel group to add a pipeline hotel in Cairo, Egypt, where tourism growth is accelerating.

The group plans to transform the existing Grand Continental Hotel in the city, expanding and relaunching it in due course as the Taj Cairo. The existing hotel, which is an architectural landmark in Opera Square, will be transformed while retaining those distinctive historic elements that make it iconic in the minds of many Cairo locals.

Working in Public-Private Partnership

The asset is controlled by a state-owned company, the Egyptian General Company for Tourism & Hotels. And the signing ceremony, with IHCL officials including CEO Puneet Chhatwal, was attended by prime minister Mostafa Madbouly, indicating the importance of the agreement to the Egyptian government. Madbouly called the project “a successful model for partnership between the state and the global private sector.”

The hotel will be the first in Egypt for IHCL’s luxury Taj brand. In recent years, Taj has expanded into a number of international cities, including Dubai, London, San Francisco, and Cape Town. It has also added resort properties in destinations such as the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Taj also continues to build its presence across India. In the last few months, it has opened new hotels in Naharmagra and Roychak, and signed pipeline projects in Sawai Madhopur, Pondicherry and a combined hotel and residences project in Noida.

Cairo is at the epicentre of Egypt’s tourism growth plans, with the major hotel groups all committing to build their brands across the city. IHG, for example, recently agreed to partner with Al Ashraaf Developments, who will create the 170 room Holiday Inn Cairo Al Obour in the northeast of the region. The group is also planning the InterContinental Cairo New Capital, a 300 room property expected to open in 2027. Plus, another development partner, Jadeer Group, will deliver a 120 room Hotel Indigo in New Cairo, opening in 2031 as part of a major mixed use development.

Restaurant, hotel and residences brand Nobu is also active in the region. The Nobu Hotel and Residences Ras El Hikma are set to be delivered in early 2027, to be shortly followed by the opening of the Nobu Hotel and Residences Cairo.

Brands Build Into Egypt

Marriott, too, is busy in and around Cairo. It has a luxury Ritz-Carlton branded hotel coming to Palm Hills West Cairo, where a 200 room hotel will open in early 2027. The group’s W brand will open a branded residences as part of One Ninety Development, launching in late 2026. And Marriott has signed the Tahrir Complex Cairo House to its Autograph Collection, with a combination of hotel and branded residences expected to come to market in early 2027.

Hilton has two major projects under construction. The Signia by Hilton Cairo Skywalk, and an associated residences project, are under way, with a 200 room hotel due for opening in 2030. Prior to that, the group will open the 255 room Hilton Magra El-Oyoun, in late 2027. Accor has Sofitel, Swissotel and Fairmont projects under construction across the region.