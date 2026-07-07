Taiwanese Hotel Groups Branch Out

Taiwan’s leading hotel operators are addressing opportunities on two fronts – meeting the growing demands from domestic tourism growth, while keeping an eye on international expansion opportunities.

And as ever, the opportunities can be addressed in different ways. Whether that is choosing mainstream hotels, or looking for alternatives, from resorts to eco-tourism or luxury branded apartments. Local companies are also considering different ownership and operational models of choice, whether franchise or management agreements are involved.

Plans for Local and International Growth

Local groups including Silks Hotel Group, Leofoo Tourism and FDC International Hotels are all planning expansion. Silks, for example, has five new hotels planned in Taiwan, adding around 430 rooms. Its Just Sleep brand will open in Linkou and Kenting Baishawan, while the company is also planning to open a second Just Sleep hotel in Osaka, Japan in 2027. There is also a new opening planned for the Silks Place brand, opening in Linkou in mid 2027.

FDC is preparing to open a 190 room in Hangzhou, China later in 2026. It will also be adding a banqueting property and opening two restaurants in Taiwan.

Taiwan reported just short of 3 million visitors in the first quarter of 2026, a figure up 3.8% on the same period in 2025, according to the country’s Tourism Administration. Japan is currently the strongest source market, responsible for 1.48 million of the total, up 12% from the figures in 2024.

Taiwan is introducing incentives to encourage more visitors, while in Japan, the passport application fee is being halved. Officials expect this will encourage more outbound travel.

In the capital, Taipei, the international hotel brand groups are continuing to build their presence. IHG Hotels and Resorts is lining up two openings for later this year. First will be the Intercontinental Taipei, a 350 room property in the city centre. Later in the year, the Holiday Inn Pingtung Center will relaunch following a refurbishment of its 160 rooms.

Hyatt is also lining up a string of openings, starting with the 173 room Hyatt Regency Kaohsiung, a dramatic addition to the city skyline. Hyatt Centric East Taipei will follow, with around 220 rooms in a redevelopment on the site of the former Liba Crown Hotel. And the 250 room Andaz Taichung will complete a trio of openings for the Hyatt group.

International Brands Plan Their Pipelines

Further ahead, Hyatt’s local pipeline includes Park Hyatt Taipei, a 178 room luxury hotel opening by mid 2027, within the Taipei Sky Tower. This will be a dual hotel project, also housing the Andaz Taipei, which will open with 243 rooms.

At Marriott, new openings start with Le Meridien Taipei Banqiao, a 241 room luxury hotel in Xinban Special District, part of New Taipei City. Then, after something of a lull, the group will have a busy 2029 with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Tainan Science Park and Marriott hotel Taipei Twin Towers. The same development features a second, four star hotel which has yet to be signed to a named hotel brand.