Swire launches Upper House

Swire Hotels has regrouped its properties under a new global brand, Upper House.

The change in branding acknowledges the group’s growing pipeline, and international growth in its luxury hotel operations. And it comes as the group starts to develop its first branded residence project, in Bangkok.

Building from success in Hong Kong

The broader Upper House brand will build on the success of the Upper House Hong Kong, a property that has gathered a number of accolades for its hospitality, ranking in the world’s top 50 hotels and being recognised in the first Michelin Keys listing. It will now share its name with other existing Swire hotels under the House Collective brand, including Houses in Hong Kong, Chengdu and Shanghai.

The group also has further openings planned in Bangkok, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Xi’an, and all of these will follow the one brand approach. Swire says this shared focus will set the growing portfolio up for further international expansion, delivering consistency across hotels.

Upper House Xi’an will open in 2028, located within the Small Wild Goose Pagoda historical and cultural zone in the city. The Tokyo property will be developed in partnership with Tokyu Group and L Catterton Real Estate, part of a new mixed use redevelopment of a department store, the Shibuya Upper West Project. The aim is to open the hotel during 2029.

One aspect of the group’s hospitality offering that will not change, despite the modified name, is the concept of accommodation feeling more like a house than a hotel. Swire promises no two Upper Houses will be alike, with “hospitality that is unscripted, authentic and deeply personal”.

The group is also leaning into the growing luxury branded residence space. Its launch project will be in the Thai capital, Bangkok. Upper House Residences will offer buyers a luxury home supported by the amenities and management already delivered for more transient guests at other Upper House properties. The project is expected to complete in 2030.

Swire Hotels is part of the larger Swire Properties group, which has interests across a number of other hotel projects, building a growing relationship with the Mandarin Oriental hotel brand.

In Guangzhou, the group holds a majority stake in a substantial mixed use project, Taikoo Hui. The development includes a shopping mall, two office towers, and a five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Expanding into the USA

Swire is also planning a development in Miami, USA. There, it is to develop two towers overlooking the ocean at Brickell Key. One will house a Mandarin Oriental hotel, planned to be the brand’s new North American flagship. A second, taller tower will feature 228 Mandarin Oriental branded residences, perfect for those seeking a great address in a great destination.

The development will see the existing Mandarin Oriental hotel on the site demolished, to allow the new scheme to be built. In summer 2025, Swire bought out its 25% development partner in the project, paving the way for the new development to proceed.