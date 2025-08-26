Stuart De San Nicolas joins Anantara

Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas has named Stuart De San Nicolas as its new General Manager, signaling a new phase of leadership and personalized luxury at one of Thailand’s most sought-after island destinations.

With a global career spanning three decades, De San Nicolas brings a wealth of operational expertise and commercial insight to the role. His international background—shaped by a childhood in diplomatic circles and a career spanning elite properties from Cannes to Bora Bora—has positioned him as a leader in bespoke service and high-performance hotel management.

Distinguished leadership across iconic properties

De San Nicolas most recently served as Cluster General Manager for Minor Hotels in the Maldives, overseeing operations at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and the launch of Avani+ Fares Maldives. He also played a key role in introducing the NH and NH Collection brands to the region. At Kihavah, he led the development of immersive experiences including underwater wine tastings and private astronomy sessions, while driving best-in-class sales strategies and guest satisfaction across ultra-luxury segments.

Now leading Anantara Koh Yao Yai, De San Nicolas steps into a property recently named one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places of 2025. Situated on a kilometer of private beach, the all-suite and pool-villa resort is designed for seclusion, connection, and immersive exploration. Signature experiences reflect both the island’s natural beauty and the resort’s evolving vision for luxury travel:

Vintage sidecar tours through the island’s untouched landscapes

Private yacht excursions to nearby islands

Customized wellness journeys with local healing traditions

Activities curated for ultra-high-net-worth travelers seeking privacy and authenticity

A vision for Koh Yao Yai

“Anantara Koh Yao Yai presents such an exciting opportunity for a hotelier, with an unrivalled setting on one of Thailand’s most beautiful islands, superlative accommodations and facilities, and so much to experience in the waters that surround,” said De San Nicolas. “I look forward to joining the team, who have already achieved so much, and working together to create even more unforgettable journeys for our guests.”

The appointment aligns with Minor Hotels’ continued investment in high-impact leadership across its luxury portfolio.

“Stuart has an innate ability to see luxury through both the guest’s eyes and the brand’s lens,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International. “His unique combination of elevated hospitality intuition and sophisticated sales acumen is exactly what Anantara Koh Yao Yai needs to step onto the global stage.” De San Nicolas’s approach—centered on the philosophy that “every guest is the story, and every moment the signature”—will guide the resort’s next chapter as it deepens its identity as a destination for meaningful, tailor-made travel experiences.